Full list of Derbyshire road closures after flooding and overnight snow - as ice warning issued
The council has also warned that ice is also an issue on higher ground in the county.
Derbyshire County Council has had crews out overnight ploughing and gritting and doing all it can to keep roads open.
As well as five roads remaining closed, there are issues with snow on the A515 between Newhaven and Fenny Bentley and on the A612 Clodall Lane at Owler Bar.
Closed roads include: The A57 Snake Pass; The A537 Cat and Fiddle; The A53 Axe Edge; The A6024 Holme Moss; And Goyts Lane, off the A5004 near Buxton.
Council crews will remain out this morning and will concentrate on the main roads and the authority will endeavour to look at the roads above that are closed to see if it can get them open later today.
The following roads also remain closed due to flooding and the council will be checking them all later this morning to see if they can be reopened safely or not.
These include: A617 Chesterfield (although the Hornsbridge roundabout is now open); Birches Lane, South Wingfield; Dale Hill, A615, Oakerthorpe; Leathersley Lane, Scropton; Watery Lane, Scropton; A619 Baslow, Golden Gates Roundabout to Caver roundabout; Chatsworth Road, Rowsley; Inkersall Green Road, Inkersall; Birkin Lane, Grassmoor; Main Street, Rosliston; Frizams Lane, near Findern; Buckford Lane, between Findern and A5132; Derby Road, B5010 Risley; Heage Lane, Etwall; Asher Lane, Ripley; And A515 Lichfield Road, Sudbury from junction with A50 to County Boundary
The council is warning people to take care if they are travelling on the roads and remember never to drive into flood water or through road closure signs which are there for safety.
It is continuing to monitor the weather conditions and says it is doing its very best to keep Derbyshire moving and it will be releasing further updates.
A brighter, drier day is expected today, Tuesday, January 7, with temperatures varying between one and three degrees centigrade, according to the Met Office.
The council has also provided the following useful links:
National Highways with the latest weather updates for the A38, A50, A628, and any other roads they maintain.
Find a grit bin if people want to help keep roads and pavements in your area free from ice.
Sign up to receive email alertsfor the latest updates on snow in Derbyshire.
The council uses weather information from MeteoGroup to help to decide where and when to grit. People can check the latest weather forecast from the Met Officeor from BBC weather.
It has stated that people can Check road conditions on our traffic cameras across the county
