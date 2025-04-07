Full list of Derbyshire County Council 2025 election candidates announced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The candidates for the Derbyshire County Council elections on Thursday, May 1 have been announced.

In four weeks, all 64 seats on Derbyshire County Council are up for grabs, at a time when the authority is at risk of its own potential extinction through local government reorganisation.

This is the first time the council has had 64 divisions instead of 61, with all but three areas seeing their boundaries redrawn and almost all divisions also gaining new names.

The authority has been controlled by the Conservative Party since 2017 with the current makeup of the council as follows: 40 Conservatives, 15 Labour, four Liberal Democrats, two Amber Valley Independents, two Independents and one Green Party councillor.

A polling station at the South Derbyshire District Council HQ in Swadlincote. Image by Eddie Bisknell.

Councillors are usually elected for four-year terms but this time successful candidates may only serve two-year terms with the authority to be scrapped and merged into a new council or councils in the next couple of years.

Final confirmation over their term length is in flux due to the ongoing local government reorganisation talks through which final submissions are due in late November.

Elections for the yet-to-be-decided “shadow councils” are currently due to take place in early 2027 and could see the Derbyshire split into north and south, county and city or into a three-council arrangement – all down from the current 10.

The candidate lists show that the Conservatives, Labour and Reform UK have selected candidates for all 64 seats, with the Liberal Democrats competing in all but eight and the Green Party contesting all but 12.

Among the candidates are 36 independents, six members of Chesterfield Independents, six members of the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition, two members of Belper Independents, one member of the National Front and one member of the Homeland Party.

Nigel Gourlay, who was elected to the council as a Conservative, before being suspended, reappointed and now sitting as an independent, is listed as a “Local Conservatives” candidate.

Meanwhile, former Labour Party MP for the High Peak, Ruth George, having served the party for five years as councillor for the Whaley Bridge, will now contest the division as an independent candidate having been de-selected.

Cllr Alan Graves, leader of the Reform Derby group on Derby City Council, is contesting the Aston seat in South Derbyshire.

Two Conservative cabinet members are set to compete for seats in different districts than they were first elected to four years ago.

Charlotte Cupit, cabinet member for highways assets and transport, will compete for the Swanwick and Riddings division in Amber Valley, having been elected to represent the Clay Cross North division in North East Derbyshire.

Carolyn Renwick, cabinet member for infrastructure and environment, will compete for the Staveley North and Whittington division in Chesterfield, having been elected to represent the Eckington and Killamarsh division in North East Derbyshire.

The deputy leader of the council, Conservative Simon Spencer, is not standing for re-election after 16 years on the authority and around 30 years as an elected representative.

Both Philip Rose and Alexander Stevenson, elected as Conservative councillors before being suspended, joining Reform UK and then resigning to sit as Amber Valley Independents, are now running for re-election as independents.

Cllr Gareth Gee, formerly an Amber Valley borough councillor for Crich who now represents Bakewell on Derbyshire Dales District Council, is now to compete for the Matlock county council division.

The candidate list also details how numerous people are running for seats in different districts than the one they live in, with some at opposite ends of the county and one in Staffordshire.

Here are the prospective candidates for this year’s Derbyshire County Council elections, broken down alphabetically by district.

Candidates for each division are also listed alphabetically by surname, which is the order they will appear on ballots.

Amber Valley

Alfreton and Somercotes

Stuart Bent – Reform UK

Matt Gent – Independent

Russ Hubber – Green Party

Michael Roe – Independent

Elaine Sherman – Labour

Paul Slater – Liberal Democrat

Steve Tomlinson – Conservative

Alport and Duffield

Leo Fox-White – Independent

Rachael Hatchett – Green Party

Barry Holliday – Liberal Democrat

James Kerry – Reform UK

Paula Maude – Independent

Mark Spilsbury – Labour

David Taylor – Conservative

Freddie Theobald – Independent

Codnor, Aldercar, Langley Mill and Loscoe

Darran Furness – Reform UK

Jake Gilbert – Conservative

Paul Jones – Labour

Timothy Knowles – National Front

Angela Mayson – Green Party

Jeremy Miles – Liberal Democrat

Philip Rose – Independent

Heanor

Sue Castillon – Green Party

Jason Edge – Labour

Jerry Marler – Liberal Democrat

Peter Matthews – Reform UK

Mayo Oliver – Conservative

Alex Stevenson – Independent

Horsley

John Cowings – Labour

Zita Keats – Independent

Adrian Miller – Liberal Democrat

Richard Morgan – Reform UK

Amanda Paget – Conservative

Lian Pizzey – Green Party

North Belper

Ben Bellamy – Belper Independents

Michael Greatbatch – Conservative

Martyn Knight – Reform UK

Emma Monkman – Labour

Jamie Walls – Green Party

Mark Wilson – Liberal Democrat

Ripley East

Malc Hibbard – Independent

Julie Hodgson – Liberal Democrat

Tony Holmes – Labour

Steven Knee – Conservative

Mark Simmons – Green Party

Edwin Taylor – Independent

Tony Wilson – Reform UK

Ripley West and Crich

Amina Burslem – Labour

Mark Chambers – Reform UK

Guy Liggett – Independent

Sally Lowick – Green Party

Paul Moss – Conservative

Edward Oakenfull – Independent

Kate Smith – Liberal Democrat

South Belper and Holbrook

Martin Carnell – Reform UK

Mary Dwyer – Labour

Gez Kinsella – Green Party

Rob Marshall – Belper Independents

Matt Murray – Conservative

Richard Salmon – Liberal Democrat

Swanwick and Riddings

Alan Abernathy – Independent

James Butler – Labour

Charlotte Cupit – Conservative

Charlotte Gates – Reform UK

Dave Hatchett – Green Party

Malvin Trigg – Liberal Democrat

Bolsover

Barlborough and Clowne

Helen Davies – Green Party

David Dixon – Conservative

Dean Eggleston – Trade Union and Socialist Coalition

Kevin Harper – Reform UK

Steven Raison – Liberal Democrat

Dawn Walton – Labour

Pamela Windley – Independent

Bolsover

Tom Batten – Homeland Party

Jon Dale – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Joan Dixon – Labour

Dorothy Dobbs – Liberal Democrat

Will Fletcher – Conservative

Mike Noble – Green Party

Carol Wood – Reform UK

Elmton with Creswell and Whitwell

Cris Carr – Independent

Joanna Collins – Green Party

Elaine Evans – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Roy Hallett – Reform UK

Natalie Hoy – Conservative

Mick Yates – Labour

Hardwick

Jill Brooks – Green Party

Sharon Coleman – Conservative

David Harvey – Reform UK

Clive Moesby – Labour

Robert Smith – Trade Union and Socialist Coalition

Leonard Walker – Independent

Shirebrook and Pleasley

Christine Dale – Labour

Helen Oakton – Independent

Sarah Reaney – Reform UK

Ronnie Rogers – Trade Union and Socialist Coalition

Peter Shepherd – Liberal Democrat

David Taylor – Conservative

Tony White – Green Party

South Normanton and Pinxton

Alex Crainic – Labour

Brian Loader – Trade Union and Socialist Coalition

Ian Mason – Green Party

Julian Siddle – Conservative

Nephi Somerville – Reform UK

Chesterfield

Brimington

Carl Chambers – Independent

Dean Collins – Labour

Stephen Hartley – Liberal Democrat

Cheryl Jackson – Independent

Kieron Payne – Independent

Janet Ratcliffe – Green Party

Richard Smith – Reform UK

Wendy Tinley – Conservative

Dunston

Joss Barnes – Reform UK

David Fox – Green Party

Katherine Hollingworth – Liberal Democrat

Jean Innes – Labour

Ian Jerram – Conservative

Kris Stone – Chesterfield Independents

Hasland and Rother

Sue Armenante – Chesterfield Independents

Lisa Blakemore – Labour

Maggie Kellman – Liberal Democrat

Linda Rowley – Conservative

Lewis Whitbread – Reform UK

Darren Yates – Green Party

Linacre and Loundsley Green

David Jones – Chesterfield Independents

Alex Millward – Reform UK

Paul Niblock – Liberal Democrats

Katherine Noble – Green Party

Sanjoy Sen – Conservative

Elizabeth Smith – Labour

Spire

Ed Fordham – Liberal Democrat

Alan Heathcote – Chesterfield Independents

Vicky Noble – Green Party

Ludwig Ramsey – Labour

Caz Smyth – Reform UK

Swaroop Surendranathan Pillai – Conservative

Staveley

Dawn Abbott – Reform UK

Mick Bagshaw – Independent

Anne-Frances Haynes – Labour

Louis Hollingworth – Green Party

Paul Jacobs – Liberal Democrat

Andy Jervis – Conservative

Paul Mann – Independent

Staveley North and Whittington

Barry Bingham – Liberal Democrat

Rose Clark – Chesterfield Independents

Mark Cliff – Reform UK

Martin Hibbert – Independent

Allan Ogle – Labour

Carolyn Renwick – Conservative

Walton, Brampton and Boythorpe

Adele Downer – Chesterfield Independents

Alexandra Fawbert – Labour

Jacob Rodgers – Conservative

Tom Snowdon – Liberal Democrat

David Wadsworth – Green Party

Helen Ward – Reform UK

Derbyshire Dales

Ashbourne South

Georgina Blair – Green Party

Steve Bull – Conservative

Alexy King – Labour

Jeremy Ruse – Reform UK

Robin Shirtcliffe – Liberal Democrat

Gavin Webb – Independent

Bakewell

Max Bethell – Reform UK

Neil Buttle – Green Party

Claire Cadogan – Liberal Democrat

Diane Fletcher – Labour

Alasdair Sutton – Conservative

Derwent Valley

Ian Barfield – Liberal Democrat

Kate Burnett – Reform UK

Susan Hobson – Conservative

Laura Mellstrom – Green Party

Trevor Page – Labour

Dovedale and Ashbourne North

Nick Adams – Reform UK

Peter Dobbs – Liberal Democrat

John Hill – Green Party

Stuart Lees – Conservative

Lucy Peacock – Labour

Matlock

Sue Burfoot – Liberal Democrat

Gareth Gee – Conservative

Sarah Halliwell – Labour

Nicola Peltell – Green Party

Juliette Stevens – Reform UK

Wirksworth

John Green – Green Party

Adrian Hunter – Reform UK

Jason Knighton – Liberal Democrat

Dermot Murphy – Conservative

Richard Oliver – Labour

Erewash

Breadsall and West Hallam

Neil Barnes – Labour

Kendal Greaves – Green Party

Carol Hart – Conservative

Ian Mcleod – Reform UK

Robert Mee – Liberal Democrat

Breaston

Garry Hickton – Conservative

John Lawson – Reform

Greg Maskalick – Labour

Ann Mills – Green Party

Alexander Richards – Liberal Democrat

Ilkeston Central

David Dodson – Liberal Democrat

Robert Flatley – Conservative

Josy Hare – Labour

Richard Hatfield – Reform UK

Heather Hierons – Green Party

Ilkeston North

Linda Burns – Labour

Lauren Mckie – Green Party

Dan Price – Reform UK

Angela Togni – Liberal Democrat

Michael White – Conservative

Ilkeston South and Kirk Hallam

James Dawson – Labour

Deena Draycott – Green Party

Simon Mabbott – Reform UK

Kevin Miller – Conservative

Jennifer Smith – Liberal Democrat

Long Eaton North

Jack Bradley – Reform UK

George Carr-Williamson – Labour

Bethan Eddy – Conservative

Jane Oseman – Liberal Democrat

Graham Tavener – Green Party

Long Eaton South

Rachel Allen – Liberal Democrat

Jodie Brown – Reform UK

Joel Bryan – Labour

Mell Catori – Green Party

Lorna Maginnis – Conservative

Sandiacre

Daisy Forster – Labour

Wayne Major – Conservative

Dan Naylor – Reform UK

Kristopher Watts – Liberal Democrat

Sawley

James Archer – Liberal Democrat

Dave Doyle – Labour

Paul Maginnis – Conservative

Ian Peatfield – Reform UK

High Peak

Buxton North and East

Lisa Adamson – Green Party

Louise Glasscoe – Liberal Democrat

Rachael Quinn – Labour

Melandra Smith – Reform UK

Fredrick Walton – Conservative

Buxton South and West

Paul Bohan – Green Party

Linda Grooby – Conservative

Charles Lloyd – Independent

Nigel Penn – Reform UK

Jane Simm – Liberal Democrat

Martin Willey – Labour

Chapel and Hope Valley

Jason Adshead – Green Party

Sally De Pee – Labour

Michael Eyre – Reform UK

Nigel Gourlay – Local Conservative

Thomas Vaughan – Liberal Democrat

Etherow

Tony Brookes – Conservative

Lucy Hudson – Labour

Jason Isherwood – Reform UK

Eileen Reynolds – Green Party

Glossop North

Stewart Gardner – Labour

Lee Smith – Reform UK

Linda Walker – Green Party

Jean Wharmby – Conservative

Stephen Worrall – Liberal Democrat

Glossop South

Peter Allen – Green Party

Damien Greenhalgh – Labour

Phil Hesketh – Reform UK

Adie Hopkinson – Conservative

Jonathan Parrott – Liberal Democrat

New Mills and Hayfield

Anne Clarke – Labour

Charles Jevon – Liberal Democrat

Virginia Priestley – Conservative

Antony Prodromis – Reform UK

Jeremy Wight – Green Party

Whaley Bridge

Matthew Firth – Green Party

Ruth George – Independent

David Lomax – Liberal Democrat

Luke Norton – Reform UK

Jacky Sidebottom – Conservative

Jo Taylor – Labour

North East Derbyshire

Clay Cross and Tupton

John Cooper – Labour

Kieran Harley – Green Party

Stephen Reed – Reform UK

Yvonne Shaw – Conservative

Ross Shipman – Independent

Dronfield and Unstone

Alex Dale – Conservative

Naila Dracup – Green Party

Michael Dungworth – Independent

Louis Hutchinson – Reform UK

Simon Temple – Liberal Democrat

Jonathan Williams – Labour

Dronfield Woodhouse and Walton

Angelique Foster – Conservative

Ross Griffin – Labour

Roger Hall – Reform UK

Gill Mellor – Green Party

Camille Ramshaw – Independent

Martin Wilcock – Liberal Democrat

Eckington and Coal Aston

Jackie Foster – Independent

Mark Foster – Conservative

June Hancock – Independent

Jamie Hodgson – Reform UK

Henry Jebb – Liberal Democrat

David Kesteven – Green Party

Steve Pickering – Labour

Killmarsh and Renishaw

Teddy Adlington-Stringer – Green Party

David Elsdon – Reform UK

Carol Lacey – Labour

Alex Platts – Conservative

Roger Shelley – Liberal Democrat

Keith Windley – Independent

North Wingfield, Pilsley and Morton

Rowan Adlington – Green Party

Richard Embrey – Conservative

Kevin Gillott – Labour

David Hancock – Independent

Darren Muizelaar – Reform UK

Shirland and Wingerwoth

Frank Adlington-Stringer – Green Party

Bob Cushing – Labour

Barry Lewis – Conservative

Heather Liggett – Independent

Paul Parkin – Reform UK

Sutton

Antony Bingham – Independent

John Harris – Green Party

Robert Reaney – Reform UK

Dave Sankey – Conservative

Catherine Tite – Labour

South Derbyshire

Aston

Daniel Corbin – Conservative

Alex Davenport – Liberal Democrat

Alan Graves – Reform UK

Ed Green – Labour

Etwall and Findern

Jayne Davies – Liberal Democrat

Martyn Ford – Conservative

Tom Handy – Reform UK

Alan Jones – Labour

Hilton

Grahame Andrew – Liberal Democrat

Joe Coney – Labour

Andrew Kirke – Conservative

Sam Redfern – Reform UK

Linton

Ian Baker – Reform UK

Russell Eagling – Liberal Democrat

Matthew Gotheridge – Conservative

Marie Haywood – Labour

Amy Wheelton – Independent

Melbourne and Woodville

Andy Dawson – Labour

Charlotte Hill – Reform UK

John James – Liberal Democrat

David Muller – Conservative

Repton and Stenson

Neil Atkin – Conservative

Matthew Benfield – Reform UK

Stephen Hardwick – Liberal Democrat

Lakhvinder Singh – Labour

Swadlincote East

Angela Archer – Labour

Martin Bromley – Reform UK

Jacque Geddes – Conservative

Jonathan Panes – Liberal Democrat

Swadlincote South

Alan Haynes – Labour

James Laing – Liberal Democrat

Paul Oxberry – Reform UK

Stuart Swann – Conservative

Swadlincote West

David Bell – Conservative

Richard Haywood – Labour

Tilo Scheel – Liberal Democrat

Joseph Turrell – Reform UK

The deadline to register to vote is 11.59pm on Friday, April 11. The deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm on Monday, April 14 and to apply for a vote by proxy the deadline is 5pm Wednesday, April 23. People voting in person will be required to show a valid form of photo ID.