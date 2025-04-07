Full list of Derbyshire County Council 2025 election candidates announced
In four weeks, all 64 seats on Derbyshire County Council are up for grabs, at a time when the authority is at risk of its own potential extinction through local government reorganisation.
This is the first time the council has had 64 divisions instead of 61, with all but three areas seeing their boundaries redrawn and almost all divisions also gaining new names.
The authority has been controlled by the Conservative Party since 2017 with the current makeup of the council as follows: 40 Conservatives, 15 Labour, four Liberal Democrats, two Amber Valley Independents, two Independents and one Green Party councillor.
Councillors are usually elected for four-year terms but this time successful candidates may only serve two-year terms with the authority to be scrapped and merged into a new council or councils in the next couple of years.
Final confirmation over their term length is in flux due to the ongoing local government reorganisation talks through which final submissions are due in late November.
Elections for the yet-to-be-decided “shadow councils” are currently due to take place in early 2027 and could see the Derbyshire split into north and south, county and city or into a three-council arrangement – all down from the current 10.
The candidate lists show that the Conservatives, Labour and Reform UK have selected candidates for all 64 seats, with the Liberal Democrats competing in all but eight and the Green Party contesting all but 12.
Among the candidates are 36 independents, six members of Chesterfield Independents, six members of the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition, two members of Belper Independents, one member of the National Front and one member of the Homeland Party.
Nigel Gourlay, who was elected to the council as a Conservative, before being suspended, reappointed and now sitting as an independent, is listed as a “Local Conservatives” candidate.
Meanwhile, former Labour Party MP for the High Peak, Ruth George, having served the party for five years as councillor for the Whaley Bridge, will now contest the division as an independent candidate having been de-selected.
Cllr Alan Graves, leader of the Reform Derby group on Derby City Council, is contesting the Aston seat in South Derbyshire.
Two Conservative cabinet members are set to compete for seats in different districts than they were first elected to four years ago.
Charlotte Cupit, cabinet member for highways assets and transport, will compete for the Swanwick and Riddings division in Amber Valley, having been elected to represent the Clay Cross North division in North East Derbyshire.
Carolyn Renwick, cabinet member for infrastructure and environment, will compete for the Staveley North and Whittington division in Chesterfield, having been elected to represent the Eckington and Killamarsh division in North East Derbyshire.
The deputy leader of the council, Conservative Simon Spencer, is not standing for re-election after 16 years on the authority and around 30 years as an elected representative.
Both Philip Rose and Alexander Stevenson, elected as Conservative councillors before being suspended, joining Reform UK and then resigning to sit as Amber Valley Independents, are now running for re-election as independents.
Cllr Gareth Gee, formerly an Amber Valley borough councillor for Crich who now represents Bakewell on Derbyshire Dales District Council, is now to compete for the Matlock county council division.
The candidate list also details how numerous people are running for seats in different districts than the one they live in, with some at opposite ends of the county and one in Staffordshire.
Here are the prospective candidates for this year’s Derbyshire County Council elections, broken down alphabetically by district.
Candidates for each division are also listed alphabetically by surname, which is the order they will appear on ballots.
Amber Valley
Alfreton and Somercotes
Stuart Bent – Reform UK
Matt Gent – Independent
Russ Hubber – Green Party
Michael Roe – Independent
Elaine Sherman – Labour
Paul Slater – Liberal Democrat
Steve Tomlinson – Conservative
Alport and Duffield
Leo Fox-White – Independent
Rachael Hatchett – Green Party
Barry Holliday – Liberal Democrat
James Kerry – Reform UK
Paula Maude – Independent
Mark Spilsbury – Labour
David Taylor – Conservative
Freddie Theobald – Independent
Codnor, Aldercar, Langley Mill and Loscoe
Darran Furness – Reform UK
Jake Gilbert – Conservative
Paul Jones – Labour
Timothy Knowles – National Front
Angela Mayson – Green Party
Jeremy Miles – Liberal Democrat
Philip Rose – Independent
Heanor
Sue Castillon – Green Party
Jason Edge – Labour
Jerry Marler – Liberal Democrat
Peter Matthews – Reform UK
Mayo Oliver – Conservative
Alex Stevenson – Independent
Horsley
John Cowings – Labour
Zita Keats – Independent
Adrian Miller – Liberal Democrat
Richard Morgan – Reform UK
Amanda Paget – Conservative
Lian Pizzey – Green Party
North Belper
Ben Bellamy – Belper Independents
Michael Greatbatch – Conservative
Martyn Knight – Reform UK
Emma Monkman – Labour
Jamie Walls – Green Party
Mark Wilson – Liberal Democrat
Ripley East
Malc Hibbard – Independent
Julie Hodgson – Liberal Democrat
Tony Holmes – Labour
Steven Knee – Conservative
Mark Simmons – Green Party
Edwin Taylor – Independent
Tony Wilson – Reform UK
Ripley West and Crich
Amina Burslem – Labour
Mark Chambers – Reform UK
Guy Liggett – Independent
Sally Lowick – Green Party
Paul Moss – Conservative
Edward Oakenfull – Independent
Kate Smith – Liberal Democrat
South Belper and Holbrook
Martin Carnell – Reform UK
Mary Dwyer – Labour
Gez Kinsella – Green Party
Rob Marshall – Belper Independents
Matt Murray – Conservative
Richard Salmon – Liberal Democrat
Swanwick and Riddings
Alan Abernathy – Independent
James Butler – Labour
Charlotte Cupit – Conservative
Charlotte Gates – Reform UK
Dave Hatchett – Green Party
Malvin Trigg – Liberal Democrat
Bolsover
Barlborough and Clowne
Helen Davies – Green Party
David Dixon – Conservative
Dean Eggleston – Trade Union and Socialist Coalition
Kevin Harper – Reform UK
Steven Raison – Liberal Democrat
Dawn Walton – Labour
Pamela Windley – Independent
Bolsover
Tom Batten – Homeland Party
Jon Dale – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Joan Dixon – Labour
Dorothy Dobbs – Liberal Democrat
Will Fletcher – Conservative
Mike Noble – Green Party
Carol Wood – Reform UK
Elmton with Creswell and Whitwell
Cris Carr – Independent
Joanna Collins – Green Party
Elaine Evans – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Roy Hallett – Reform UK
Natalie Hoy – Conservative
Mick Yates – Labour
Hardwick
Jill Brooks – Green Party
Sharon Coleman – Conservative
David Harvey – Reform UK
Clive Moesby – Labour
Robert Smith – Trade Union and Socialist Coalition
Leonard Walker – Independent
Shirebrook and Pleasley
Christine Dale – Labour
Helen Oakton – Independent
Sarah Reaney – Reform UK
Ronnie Rogers – Trade Union and Socialist Coalition
Peter Shepherd – Liberal Democrat
David Taylor – Conservative
Tony White – Green Party
South Normanton and Pinxton
Alex Crainic – Labour
Brian Loader – Trade Union and Socialist Coalition
Ian Mason – Green Party
Julian Siddle – Conservative
Nephi Somerville – Reform UK
Chesterfield
Brimington
Carl Chambers – Independent
Dean Collins – Labour
Stephen Hartley – Liberal Democrat
Cheryl Jackson – Independent
Kieron Payne – Independent
Janet Ratcliffe – Green Party
Richard Smith – Reform UK
Wendy Tinley – Conservative
Dunston
Joss Barnes – Reform UK
David Fox – Green Party
Katherine Hollingworth – Liberal Democrat
Jean Innes – Labour
Ian Jerram – Conservative
Kris Stone – Chesterfield Independents
Hasland and Rother
Sue Armenante – Chesterfield Independents
Lisa Blakemore – Labour
Maggie Kellman – Liberal Democrat
Linda Rowley – Conservative
Lewis Whitbread – Reform UK
Darren Yates – Green Party
Linacre and Loundsley Green
David Jones – Chesterfield Independents
Alex Millward – Reform UK
Paul Niblock – Liberal Democrats
Katherine Noble – Green Party
Sanjoy Sen – Conservative
Elizabeth Smith – Labour
Spire
Ed Fordham – Liberal Democrat
Alan Heathcote – Chesterfield Independents
Vicky Noble – Green Party
Ludwig Ramsey – Labour
Caz Smyth – Reform UK
Swaroop Surendranathan Pillai – Conservative
Staveley
Dawn Abbott – Reform UK
Mick Bagshaw – Independent
Anne-Frances Haynes – Labour
Louis Hollingworth – Green Party
Paul Jacobs – Liberal Democrat
Andy Jervis – Conservative
Paul Mann – Independent
Staveley North and Whittington
Barry Bingham – Liberal Democrat
Rose Clark – Chesterfield Independents
Mark Cliff – Reform UK
Martin Hibbert – Independent
Allan Ogle – Labour
Carolyn Renwick – Conservative
Walton, Brampton and Boythorpe
Adele Downer – Chesterfield Independents
Alexandra Fawbert – Labour
Jacob Rodgers – Conservative
Tom Snowdon – Liberal Democrat
David Wadsworth – Green Party
Helen Ward – Reform UK
Derbyshire Dales
Ashbourne South
Georgina Blair – Green Party
Steve Bull – Conservative
Alexy King – Labour
Jeremy Ruse – Reform UK
Robin Shirtcliffe – Liberal Democrat
Gavin Webb – Independent
Bakewell
Max Bethell – Reform UK
Neil Buttle – Green Party
Claire Cadogan – Liberal Democrat
Diane Fletcher – Labour
Alasdair Sutton – Conservative
Derwent Valley
Ian Barfield – Liberal Democrat
Kate Burnett – Reform UK
Susan Hobson – Conservative
Laura Mellstrom – Green Party
Trevor Page – Labour
Dovedale and Ashbourne North
Nick Adams – Reform UK
Peter Dobbs – Liberal Democrat
John Hill – Green Party
Stuart Lees – Conservative
Lucy Peacock – Labour
Matlock
Sue Burfoot – Liberal Democrat
Gareth Gee – Conservative
Sarah Halliwell – Labour
Nicola Peltell – Green Party
Juliette Stevens – Reform UK
Wirksworth
John Green – Green Party
Adrian Hunter – Reform UK
Jason Knighton – Liberal Democrat
Dermot Murphy – Conservative
Richard Oliver – Labour
Erewash
Breadsall and West Hallam
Neil Barnes – Labour
Kendal Greaves – Green Party
Carol Hart – Conservative
Ian Mcleod – Reform UK
Robert Mee – Liberal Democrat
Breaston
Garry Hickton – Conservative
John Lawson – Reform
Greg Maskalick – Labour
Ann Mills – Green Party
Alexander Richards – Liberal Democrat
Ilkeston Central
David Dodson – Liberal Democrat
Robert Flatley – Conservative
Josy Hare – Labour
Richard Hatfield – Reform UK
Heather Hierons – Green Party
Ilkeston North
Linda Burns – Labour
Lauren Mckie – Green Party
Dan Price – Reform UK
Angela Togni – Liberal Democrat
Michael White – Conservative
Ilkeston South and Kirk Hallam
James Dawson – Labour
Deena Draycott – Green Party
Simon Mabbott – Reform UK
Kevin Miller – Conservative
Jennifer Smith – Liberal Democrat
Long Eaton North
Jack Bradley – Reform UK
George Carr-Williamson – Labour
Bethan Eddy – Conservative
Jane Oseman – Liberal Democrat
Graham Tavener – Green Party
Long Eaton South
Rachel Allen – Liberal Democrat
Jodie Brown – Reform UK
Joel Bryan – Labour
Mell Catori – Green Party
Lorna Maginnis – Conservative
Sandiacre
Daisy Forster – Labour
Wayne Major – Conservative
Dan Naylor – Reform UK
Kristopher Watts – Liberal Democrat
Sawley
James Archer – Liberal Democrat
Dave Doyle – Labour
Paul Maginnis – Conservative
Ian Peatfield – Reform UK
High Peak
Buxton North and East
Lisa Adamson – Green Party
Louise Glasscoe – Liberal Democrat
Rachael Quinn – Labour
Melandra Smith – Reform UK
Fredrick Walton – Conservative
Buxton South and West
Paul Bohan – Green Party
Linda Grooby – Conservative
Charles Lloyd – Independent
Nigel Penn – Reform UK
Jane Simm – Liberal Democrat
Martin Willey – Labour
Chapel and Hope Valley
Jason Adshead – Green Party
Sally De Pee – Labour
Michael Eyre – Reform UK
Nigel Gourlay – Local Conservative
Thomas Vaughan – Liberal Democrat
Etherow
Tony Brookes – Conservative
Lucy Hudson – Labour
Jason Isherwood – Reform UK
Eileen Reynolds – Green Party
Glossop North
Stewart Gardner – Labour
Lee Smith – Reform UK
Linda Walker – Green Party
Jean Wharmby – Conservative
Stephen Worrall – Liberal Democrat
Glossop South
Peter Allen – Green Party
Damien Greenhalgh – Labour
Phil Hesketh – Reform UK
Adie Hopkinson – Conservative
Jonathan Parrott – Liberal Democrat
New Mills and Hayfield
Anne Clarke – Labour
Charles Jevon – Liberal Democrat
Virginia Priestley – Conservative
Antony Prodromis – Reform UK
Jeremy Wight – Green Party
Whaley Bridge
Matthew Firth – Green Party
Ruth George – Independent
David Lomax – Liberal Democrat
Luke Norton – Reform UK
Jacky Sidebottom – Conservative
Jo Taylor – Labour
North East Derbyshire
Clay Cross and Tupton
John Cooper – Labour
Kieran Harley – Green Party
Stephen Reed – Reform UK
Yvonne Shaw – Conservative
Ross Shipman – Independent
Dronfield and Unstone
Alex Dale – Conservative
Naila Dracup – Green Party
Michael Dungworth – Independent
Louis Hutchinson – Reform UK
Simon Temple – Liberal Democrat
Jonathan Williams – Labour
Dronfield Woodhouse and Walton
Angelique Foster – Conservative
Ross Griffin – Labour
Roger Hall – Reform UK
Gill Mellor – Green Party
Camille Ramshaw – Independent
Martin Wilcock – Liberal Democrat
Eckington and Coal Aston
Jackie Foster – Independent
Mark Foster – Conservative
June Hancock – Independent
Jamie Hodgson – Reform UK
Henry Jebb – Liberal Democrat
David Kesteven – Green Party
Steve Pickering – Labour
Killmarsh and Renishaw
Teddy Adlington-Stringer – Green Party
David Elsdon – Reform UK
Carol Lacey – Labour
Alex Platts – Conservative
Roger Shelley – Liberal Democrat
Keith Windley – Independent
North Wingfield, Pilsley and Morton
Rowan Adlington – Green Party
Richard Embrey – Conservative
Kevin Gillott – Labour
David Hancock – Independent
Darren Muizelaar – Reform UK
Shirland and Wingerwoth
Frank Adlington-Stringer – Green Party
Bob Cushing – Labour
Barry Lewis – Conservative
Heather Liggett – Independent
Paul Parkin – Reform UK
Sutton
Antony Bingham – Independent
John Harris – Green Party
Robert Reaney – Reform UK
Dave Sankey – Conservative
Catherine Tite – Labour
South Derbyshire
Aston
Daniel Corbin – Conservative
Alex Davenport – Liberal Democrat
Alan Graves – Reform UK
Ed Green – Labour
Etwall and Findern
Jayne Davies – Liberal Democrat
Martyn Ford – Conservative
Tom Handy – Reform UK
Alan Jones – Labour
Hilton
Grahame Andrew – Liberal Democrat
Joe Coney – Labour
Andrew Kirke – Conservative
Sam Redfern – Reform UK
Linton
Ian Baker – Reform UK
Russell Eagling – Liberal Democrat
Matthew Gotheridge – Conservative
Marie Haywood – Labour
Amy Wheelton – Independent
Melbourne and Woodville
Andy Dawson – Labour
Charlotte Hill – Reform UK
John James – Liberal Democrat
David Muller – Conservative
Repton and Stenson
Neil Atkin – Conservative
Matthew Benfield – Reform UK
Stephen Hardwick – Liberal Democrat
Lakhvinder Singh – Labour
Swadlincote East
Angela Archer – Labour
Martin Bromley – Reform UK
Jacque Geddes – Conservative
Jonathan Panes – Liberal Democrat
Swadlincote South
Alan Haynes – Labour
James Laing – Liberal Democrat
Paul Oxberry – Reform UK
Stuart Swann – Conservative
Swadlincote West
David Bell – Conservative
Richard Haywood – Labour
Tilo Scheel – Liberal Democrat
Joseph Turrell – Reform UK
The deadline to register to vote is 11.59pm on Friday, April 11. The deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm on Monday, April 14 and to apply for a vote by proxy the deadline is 5pm Wednesday, April 23. People voting in person will be required to show a valid form of photo ID.
