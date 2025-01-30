Full list of Derbyshire Aldi stores set to get new InPost parcel lockers installed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket chain has announced that thanks to ongoing partnership with InPost, nine Aldi stores across the county will soon see parcel lockers installed.
This comes after Aldi installed over 260 InPost lockers across its UK stores following positive feedback from customers on how convenient the service is.
Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “Our customers value convenience, which is why we’re expanding the availability of InPost lockers across more Aldi stores.
“By adding lockers at more locations nationwide, customers can now collect or return parcels seamlessly while picking up their shopping at Aldi.”
Neil Kuschel, CEO at InPost UK, added: “Our partnership with Aldi to expand the number of lockers nationwide reflects our shared commitment to providing quick, easy and accessible parcel collection and returns for shoppers across the UK.
“By installing additional InPost Lockers outside Aldi stores, we’re offering customers the freedom to pick up and drop off parcels at their convenience, without the need to rely on store opening hours or wait in queues.
“We’re excited to see how this collaboration will enhance the shopping experience, reduce the cost and continue to meet the growing consumer demand for secure, sustainable, and seamless parcel solutions.”
The full list of Derbyshire Aldi stores which are set to get brand new InPost parcel lockers includes:
- Aldi Arundel Street, Glossop
- Aldi 8 Mill Green Way, Clowne
- Aldi Lockoford Road, Chesterfield
- Aldi Cross Street, Long Eaton
- Aldi Huntspill Road, Hilton
- Aldi Coleman Street, Alvaston
- Aldi Uttoxeter New Road, Derby
- Aldi Riber Drive, Chellaston
- Aldi Burton Road, Derby
Customers can check if the lockers are available to use at their local store at a dedicated InPost UK website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.