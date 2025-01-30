Full list of Derbyshire Aldi stores set to get new InPost parcel lockers installed

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 30th Jan 2025, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Lockers will be installed at nine Derbyshire Aldi stores to allow customers to ‘seamlessly’ collect and return online parcels.

Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket chain has announced that thanks to ongoing partnership with InPost, nine Aldi stores across the county will soon see parcel lockers installed.

This comes after Aldi installed over 260 InPost lockers across its UK stores following positive feedback from customers on how convenient the service is.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “Our customers value convenience, which is why we’re expanding the availability of InPost lockers across more Aldi stores.

New InPost parcel lockers will be installed across nine Derbyshire Aldi stores.New InPost parcel lockers will be installed across nine Derbyshire Aldi stores.
New InPost parcel lockers will be installed across nine Derbyshire Aldi stores.

“By adding lockers at more locations nationwide, customers can now collect or return parcels seamlessly while picking up their shopping at Aldi.”

Neil Kuschel, CEO at InPost UK, added: “Our partnership with Aldi to expand the number of lockers nationwide reflects our shared commitment to providing quick, easy and accessible parcel collection and returns for shoppers across the UK.

“By installing additional InPost Lockers outside Aldi stores, we’re offering customers the freedom to pick up and drop off parcels at their convenience, without the need to rely on store opening hours or wait in queues.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re excited to see how this collaboration will enhance the shopping experience, reduce the cost and continue to meet the growing consumer demand for secure, sustainable, and seamless parcel solutions.”

The full list of Derbyshire Aldi stores which are set to get brand new InPost parcel lockers includes:

  • Aldi Arundel Street, Glossop
  • Aldi 8 Mill Green Way, Clowne
  • Aldi Lockoford Road, Chesterfield
  • Aldi Cross Street, Long Eaton
  • Aldi Huntspill Road, Hilton
  • Aldi Coleman Street, Alvaston
  • Aldi Uttoxeter New Road, Derby
  • Aldi Riber Drive, Chellaston
  • Aldi Burton Road, Derby

Customers can check if the lockers are available to use at their local store at a dedicated InPost UK website.

Related topics:AldiDerbyshireBritain

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice