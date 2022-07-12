Frustrated dog owner upset with people 'ruining Chesterfield Park with metal detectors'

Dean Lewis, 53, of Tapton, noticed that over the last two months hundreds of potholes have been made, ruining the park and posing a risk to residents.

He added: “I am amazed to find out that our incompetent council allow people with metal detectors to dig holes all over the public park at Tapton.

"They are ruining the turf and leaving potholes that are obviously a massive injury risk.

The pothole on the pitch in Tapton Park (picture by Dean Lewis)

“I have talked to one of the guys with a metal detector and I have asked him why he is making a mess and ruining the park. He avoided the question and said he's got the licence and is just doing his hobby.”

Dean, has contacted the council’s Green Spaces team and a Councillor Tricia Gilby. She promised to help but he said nothing had changed over almost three weeks.

He added: “The lack of response from the council makes you wonder why people actually bother and want to take care of the local area. Residents pick rubbish and care about the park, but the council allows others to mess it up.”

Anyone who pays an annual £30 fee to the council can use metal detectors on specified greenfield sites in the area. This includes the some parts of Tapton park.

Metal detectors have been used on the sports site, where ressidents often play football, causing a risk of injuries.

Mr Lewis said: “I've got nothing against people with metal detectors, but there's plenty of places they can go and enjoy the hobby without digging public parks, especially at this time of the year.

“When it's June or July and the soil is dry, as soon as you dig the turf, you've killed it. Now you've got to be constantly looking where you're going because there's these holes everywhere and they are a risk to literally anyone.”

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “The permit is issued along with clear rules about what they can and cannot do. We are aware of the issue of metal detectorists leaving holes in Tapton Park which is not allowed under the rules of the permit scheme.

