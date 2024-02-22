Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mark hosts The Crooked Spire programme on a station in St Louis, Missouri. He said: “The show is mostly music, but I tell stories about going to see shows in Chesterfield, the record shops there (RIP Hudsons). I named it after the Spire because it fits the music choices – a little crooked – and we have one of the world’s best landmarks to use in publicity.

“I also get to do occasional "pop-up" shows, like a few weeks ago I did a show about songs that were hits in the UK but never got released in the US. Got to introduce St Louis to the Wurzels, which was pretty good fun."

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark started presenting The Crooked Spire early-morning show in December 2023, with thousands of listeners tuning in to listen to him on the KDHX station. Manned by volunteers, KDHX reaches a million people with its transmitter and the entire world with its livestream. Mark said: “Our best information indicates that around 3000 to 5000 people will have KDHX on at that time.

Mark Longden, presenter of The Crooked Spire show, in the studio of community radio station KDHX in St Louis, Missouri.

"Everyone starts off with ‘what a great show title, where does it come from?’ I’ve got a little model of the spire I carry with me, so I can show people what it looks like. I’ll occasionally show people my old stomping grounds on Google Maps and no-one can believe how narrow the streets are.

"St Louis is much less walkable than Chesterfield, but it’s got a lot of micro-breweries and independent cinemas, which I don’t think Chesterfield has.

"There is a Chesterfield, Missouri, about 20 miles west of me, which is a wealthy area. When I say I’m from Chesterfield I have to qualify it with ‘not that one’.”

Mark, 48, grew up in Birdholme, went to Chesterfield Boys School and lived with his St Louisan wife in Chesterfield up until seven years ago when they moved Stateside to look after her mum.

Employed as an administrative assistant in communication at St Louis University, Mark misses many things about Chesterfield. He said: “Can’t get decent chips round here and people look at you very strangely when you ask for milk in tea. I miss walking through Queen’s Park on my way to work every morning. I miss the amazing Indian food you get everywhere. I miss having the Peak District on my doorstep, miss family and friends….”

Mark’s two sisters live in Derbyshire – Jemma in Chesterfield and Becky in Shirland. He said: “I have five nieces, one of whom was born after I left so I’m really looking foward to meeting her this summer.”

Asked whether there are any similarities between Chesterfield and St Louis, Mark said: “One big landmark that defines a lot about the town (St Louis has its Arch) and a fierce love for sport, although the Cardinals are doing slightly better at baseball than Chesterfield FC are at football.”

