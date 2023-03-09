While on average 71.7 percent of women across the country had a job in 2021, numbers in Derbyshire were even higher with 75 percent employed. Many women went much further than just getting a job, they followed their dreams against the odds and are now inspiring others with their impressive career paths.

While on average 71.7 percent of women across the country had a job in 2021, numbers in Derbyshire were even higher with 75 percent employed.

Many women went much further than just getting a job, they followed their dreams against the odds and are now inspiring others with their impressive career paths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna Melton, Director of In the Works PR said: “I have been a member of Chesterfield’s business community for 12 years now and have met so many inspiring women during this time. Don’t underestimate the difference these women are making locally, nationally and internationally to Chesterfield. Many don’t shout about themselves enough – to my eternal frustration. They just get on with doing a great job. International Women’s Day celebrates them all.”

Anna Melton, Director of In the Works PR said has been a member of Chesterfield’s business community for 12 years now and belives women are making a great difference for Chesterfield - locally, nationally and internationally.

One of the inspirational women Anna had the pleasure to work with is Teresa Lambarelli. In 2005, as a single mum of two young girls she took the plunge and set up her own business, starting with home-manufacturing Italian pasta sauces.

She said: “My daughters were only four and six so I was juggling, work, school and home life. The business has gone from strength to strength and today I sell my pasta sauces to schools, retail, wholesale, and online.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While continuing her pasta sauce business, in 2011 Teresa also took over her Italian family restaurant and takeaway, which she subsequently refurbished. Since then she has won the Chesterfield Food Producer award three times.

She added: “I chose this path as it’s in my blood. My father is Italian and from the age of nine I grew up in our family restaurant. Some days I can do 18 hour shifts, but I get a real buzz when we are busy, I love my job and all my lovely customers appreciate the hard work that goes along with running your own business.”

Teresa Lambarelli a single mum of two young girls set up her own business before winning the Chesterfield Food Producer award three times.

Emma Loughlin, Director of eBusiness Works, was one of the first to offer social media and content creation services to businesses 10 years ago. She manages the social media for a number of Derbyshire businesses including Great British Car Journey and Northern Tea Merchants. She won a Derbyshire Times Business Award for this back in 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "I think social media has empowered women in business and given them the outlet to shine a spotlight on their amazing services and products they offer, without having to attend very early morning networking events that are always difficult in terms of childcare. And the pandemic certainly sealed the deal in terms of everyone knowing they absolutely NEED an online presence if their business is going to thrive and survive.”

Jillian Mtchell, of Markham Vale-based Lomas Mitchell Architects, has been an architect for almost 35 years before the entire England had a chance to see her talent when a house she designed featured on Grand Designs last year.

She said: “I decided to become an architect when I was thirteen, although I’m not sure I realised then what architects actually did! I’ve enjoyed many highlights in my career, including meeting school students interested in architecture and appearing on Woman’s Hour with Jenni Murray, but our recent project which featured on Grand Designs is right up there.

Emma Loughlin, Director of eBusiness Works, was one of the first to offer social media and content creation services to businesses 10 years ago. She manages the social media for a number of Derbyshire businesses including Great British Car Journey and Northern Tea Merchants. She won a Derbyshire Times Business Award for this back in 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The project demanded the highest level of design to meet tough planning restrictions, and we achieved great energy performance levels too. We had great clients and a fantastic builder, so not only was it a great success, but was a dream to work!”

Another Derbyshire woman, Anna Cattee, always had a passion for law and followed it since she was 11. In 2021 she went a step further and alongside Stacey Pocock, Neil Brown and Jason Skelton, she co-founded CMP Legal – Commercial Solicitors for Ambitious People.

She said: “Setting up in early 2021 when there were still Covid-19 restrictions in play and having a young family at home, wasn’t for the faint-hearted but I wouldn’t change it for the world.

“My father was a corporate lawyer and despite him trying to put me off, I knew it was always what I wanted to do. I vividly remember a teacher asking me about careers at 11 years old and replying ‘corporate lawyer’, without hesitation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jillian Mitchell, of Markham Vale-based Lomas Mitchell Architects, has been an architect for almost 35 years before the entire England had a chance to see her talent when a houseshe designed featured on Grand Designs last year.

"To play a small part in people’s businesses as they grow and evolve and to support the legal side of those plans, is something I truly enjoy and take satisfaction from.”

Katie Snodden shows as nothing is impossible as she changed her life in just a few years.

She said: “I worked in transport and logistics for years and was furloughed during the Covid Pandemic. I have a young toddler and having the time at home made me realise my work-life balance wasn’t right.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So in 2021 Katie got back to where she started her career 20 years earlier – the finance sector. She moved from London to Derbyshire and joined Bridge Help, a short-term lender of commercial loans.

While women hold less than a third of leadership positions globally, Katie has managed to be promoted to the Head of Sales in less than two years.

She said: “We need to promote female success. By showcasing women in leadership positions within the press and social media we send a message to young women that the roles are achievable. I also believe that women in leadership roles mentor other women.

While women hold less than a third of leadership positions globally, Katie has managed to be promoted to the Head of Sales in less than two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wish it wasn’t the case in 2023, but women still take on the majority of family and home responsibilities and because of that there is a shortage of female role models. If you’re aiming for leadership and have a young family, it’s important to have the right employer – one which is supportive and understands that work and home life are often intrinsically linked.

“Have confidence in your ability. It’s important to believe in yourself. Never measure your success against that of other people. Your success is specific to you. Remember that and be proud of everything you achieve as it will mentally boost you.”