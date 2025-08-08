The son of a much-loved father and community figure who received end of life care at Ashgate Hospice will take on a double marathon running challenge – aiming to raise vital funds for the hospice in his memory.

Darren Wood, known to many as “Daz”, was diagnosed with cancer in January 2023. Daz, from Chapel-en-le-Firth, died just two months later at the age of 53, after receiving compassionate care on Ashgate Hospice’s Inpatient Unit.

To honour his life, Jamie Wood, 30, will be joined by his close friend Charlie Marsh, 29, for the 85km endurance run from Old Trafford in Manchester to Bramall Lane – the home of Daz’s beloved Sheffield United.

The challenge, set to take place on Sunday, August 24, will follow a route which passes through some of Daz’s favourite places, including the towns and football clubs where he left a lasting legacy.

Jamie said: “He was a loving husband, a fantastic father and role model to me and my brother Jack, and a friend to so many.

“He had a huge heart, a wicked sense of humour and always knew how to light up a room – whether it was with kindness, support or a classic prank. Dad really was one of a kind.”

A well-known figure in Chapel-en-le-Frith, Daz gave countless hours to his local community, managing youth football teams, playing in brass bands and running his local insurance business.

He managed several junior teams at Chapel Town and later took on roles at Furness Vale FC, helping his sons’ teams to multiple league and cup triumphs.

Daz’s son Jamie, and his friend Charlie, are set to take on a huge charity challenge in his memory.

Jamie and Charlie, both lifelong friends from Chapel-en-le-Frith, have chosen the 85km distance – a double marathon – as a tribute to Daz’s passion for sport and to reflect the physical and emotional magnitude of the journey he faced.

Charlie said: “We wanted to do something meaningful, something that would test us both physically and mentally.

“Daz was the kind of person who always put others before himself, so pushing ourselves like this feels like a fitting tribute.”

The route has been carefully planned to include significant stops along the way, such as Yeardsley Lane – the home of Furness Vale FC, Gisbourne Drive – where Daz and Johanne lived, and Market Street – the location of his insurance business.

Daz spent his final days surrounded by his family at Ashgate Hospice; Jamie said the hospice enabled his wish to have his family by his side towards the end.

Jamie, who works as a physiotherapist for Bolton NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Ashgate gave us the time and space to just be there with him. The staff were incredible, not just in caring for him, but in supporting my mum, my brother and me through those days.

“We’ll never be able to repay that, but this run is our way of giving something back.”

Funds raised will be split between Ashgate Hospice and Blythe House Hospice, the two local charities that played a crucial role in supporting Daz and his family.

As regular runners, Jamie and Charlie are currently in the middle of their training, having already completed races like the Manchester Marathon in anticipation.

The pair admitted, however, that this latest challenge is by far their toughest yet.

Jamie added: “The hills through the Peak District will be a real test, but knowing why we’re doing this, and who we’re doing it for, will keep us going.

“We’ve both done marathons before, so we knew we needed to push ourselves further. This felt like something that would really test us, but also allow us to pass through places that meant a lot to Dad and to our family.

“The challenge is about honouring him, supporting the charities that helped us, and hopefully helping others going through what we went through.”

To support Jamie and Charlie’s fundraiser and make a donation to Ashgate Hospice and Blythe House Hospice head over to their JustGiving page here.

Would you be interested in fundraising for Ashgate Hospice? Find out more on how you can organise your own fundraiser for the charity here.