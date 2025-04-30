Friend's Motor Neurone Disease diagnosis moves Derbyshire man to raises £6,000 for charity on gruelling bike ride

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire dad completed a punishing 100-mile off-road bike ride over the mountains of Scotland to raise thousands of pounds for a motor neurone disease charity after his friend, a well known Chesterfield businessman, was diagnosed with the devastating condition.

Holymoorside resident James MacColl, 50, cycled the narrow and rocky West Highland Way from Glasgow to Fort William in four days, starting on Tuesday, April 22, in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Carrying everything he needed for the solo journey, along the way he navigated forests, glens, lochs, the Devil’s Staircase, bridges and ropes, punctures, midges and combined climbs to twice the height of Ben Nevis – and conquered them all with his determination to ease the lives of those affected by the disease.

Speaking back home on the school run, James said: “It really was a challenge – a lot more than I’d prepared for. It’s not a normal road, in places there’s not even a trail any more, just a lot of big rocks or cobbled old Roman roads. I had to carry the bike for about 10 miles altogether.

James MacColl with his fully-stamped West Highland Way passport after completing the ride. (Photo: Contributed)

“On the first day and the last day I hit a brick wall of exhaustion, I’d anticipated that might happen, but you never know how you’re going to react until it does – and at that point you’ve already told everyone you’re going to do it.

“At about 6pm on Friday I was lying by the side of the trail. I was facing the final hill, the final miles, but I’d run out of water and sugar, I had a 40-pound backpack and a 60-pound bike and I just couldn’t stand up. It was a little bit of a drama.

“Luckily a long distance runner named Paul came past and he stopped to give me some energy gels and electrolyte water and 10 minutes later I was ready to go again.”

The chance encounter had little bit of cosmic coincidence, as James bike ride was inspired by his friend Paul Leverton, who was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disorder in 2024.

At the finish in Fort William. (Photo: Contributed)

As the owner of PK Electrical, readers might be familiar with Paul’s work as a shirt sponsor for Chesterfield FC and his longtime involvement with other aspects of the club, or from his nights on stage as a a gigging musician.

For James, a computer engineer, Paul was a business client who became a friend over 25 years of working together.

James said: “One day last October he came in and told us he’d got MND and didn’t know how long he had to live. It came as a shock to everybody. He seemed so healthy, it was unbelievable.

“After a few days of thinking about it, I approached him and said, ‘This is so awful, whatever we need to do, let’s try and make something positive out of the situation,’ and he said ‘Absolutely’ and gave me permission to use his story.

James had no support team on his journey, so had to carry everything he would need along the way and stayed in mountain hostels overnight.

“At the moment Paul seems ok and does what he normally does. There’s been some deterioration and who knows what tomorrow will bring, but he’s a fighter, has a fantastic wife and a loving and supportive family.

“The thing that made me want to raise money was learning how few therapies there are for people with MND. It seems cruel and still very early days in terms of what can be done to help people experiencing a huge variety of symptoms. It’s quite distressing, not just for Paul but for everyone in that situation.

“I told Paul that given what he had to go through every day, I was going to do something to symbolise that challenge.”

Planning for James’ bike ride began around Christmas. A former BMX racer, these days he describes himself as “not particularly fit.”

The West Highland Way is a formidably challenge for experienced walkers, with terrain even more testing on a bike. (Photo: Contributed)

Family roots in the west of Scotland gave him some familiarity with the terrain, but the highs and lows of the ride still came as a surprise.

He said: “I’d prepared for rain but I had sunburn after two days. You don’t expect that in Glasgow in April.

“The best part was was the continuous, gorgeous scenery. At every corner I turned there was some new photo to remember. That made it a wonderful experience.”

The physical toll James took on the ride meant he had to abandon a plan to climb the Pap of Glencoe on foot on Saturday with Paul’s sisters Sue and Janet, but he offered them some guidance from the foot of the mountain and they forged ahead up to the peak.

The collective effort has paid off, so far raising more than £6,300 – far beyond James’s original target.

He said: “I feel privileged to have had the opportunity to do it, and lucky that people have donated at a time when so many are struggling financially.

James was rewarded with some breath-taking scenery along the way, including this pit stop on Conic Hill, overlooking Loch Lomond. (Photo: Contributed)

“Before we even talk about a cure for MND, I hope that money can achieve therapies for people who need them. We have to think about people with the condition right now and give them some comfort.

“I hope maybe it maybe inspires someone to take on their own challenge too. I’ve already got an idea for my next one but I’m going to recover from this before putting the wheels in motion again.”

For footage which James shot along the spectacular route, check out youtube.com/@jfmaccoll/videos.

To add to his final total, go to justgiving.com/page/mnda-whw-challenge. Donations will close on Sunday, May 11.

To learn more about the charity’s work, visit mndassociation.org.

