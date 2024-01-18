Fresh chapter in the heart of Chesterfield's Batch House as new bakery is launched

Discover Bakery at the Batch is a new bakery at Chesterfield’s Glass Yard, crafting a menu inspired by customers' preferences.

At the end of 2023 4 Eyes Bakery, at The Batch House, decided to close its popular cafe to focus on wholesale production of its bakery items.

Stepping into the vacancy, Dani Key launched Bakery at the Batch.

She said: "The inspiration for Bakery at the Batch was our customers. The previous bakery had some lovely dishes, but not exactly what people were asking for," shares Dani Key. "My aim is to put customers first and listen to their opinions, putting some of their ideas on the menu. When a customer kept asking for scrambled eggs it seemed a lot of our customers liked that too. It's important we listen so that we get it right and make sure we succeed.

Bakery at the Batch in Chesterfield's Glassyard. Keiran Collacott, Dani Key and Fletcher Roe.

"My personal inspiration was a small dream I had of potentially owning a small bakery later on in life, and now I'm 26 and doing it already. I am proud of what we have achieved in such a small time. 4 Eyes, the old bakery in the Batch House, left me with big boots to fill, so hopefully that's what we will do.

"We have actually kept the same coffee and cakes from the previous bakery's suppliers. Forge Coffee are our coffee supplier, and they have really nice coffee that everyone loves. I think it would have been a crime to change that.

"Our cakes, pastries, and bread come from 4 Eyes Bakery. We buy them in fresh every day. Our menu is a mixed bag. We do a nice full English with bacon and sausage from Moss Valley, which our customers always comment on how lovely it is. We also do healthier options like granola yoghurt with fruit.”

They also offer vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free and dairy-free options.

Dani said: “This week, I introduced a specials’ menu. It contains three dishes; scrambled eggs with toast, loaded avocados and eggs on sourdough with homemade bacon bits, and then a sweet French toast/eggy bread with fruit.”