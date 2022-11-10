Free rape and door alarms to be handed out near Derbyshire school after harassment reports

It follows reports of a teenage girl being harassed by a group of men in the town.

A man, who did not want to be named but is known on Twitter as Active Patriot, has decided to distribute the free safety devices in front of the school she attends.

He said: “I believe that rape alarms can 100% save a child. If I was walking down the street, and I heard an alarm, I would instantly look to see where that noise was coming from. And that can mean life or death when a child is being grabbed or attacked by someone dangerous. Even if just one of the alarms we distribute saves one child, then I feel like we are achieving something important.”

Active Patriot, who has been involved in Parents Against Grooming UK for over a year now, was recently contacted by a business owner, whose company went bust during COVID pandemics and received £15,000 worth of safety devices to distribute out for free.

He picked them up last week and decided to handed out some in Long Eaton after parents reached out to him on Twitter saying they are worried for their children’s safety.