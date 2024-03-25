Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The offer is live for 24 hours from 11am on Monday, March 25, and customers can choose one free drink from a range of options, including cask ales, lagers and craft beers such as Greene King’s Level Head, Greene King IPA and Flint Eye or a selection of soft drinks.

The Donkey Derby in Chesterfield, Smithy Pond at Wingerworth, The Castle in Bakewell and the Old Club House in Buxton are taking part in the promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All pub goers must do to quench their thirst is head to a local participating Greene King pub and say the key words “it rains, we pour” when ordering.

Launch of Greene King Pubs' ‘It Rains, We Pour’ campaign, Manchester with 9ft tall pint glass detector.

The promotion is in celebration of a rainy day and was triggered at 8am when a 9ft tall glass shaped detector at Great Northern Warehouse in Manchester lit up as the first drops of rain fell on the city.