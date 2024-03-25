Free pint offer at four Greene King Pubs in Derbyshire

Free pints are being given away at four Greene King Pubs in Derbyshire.
By Gay Bolton
Published 25th Mar 2024, 12:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The offer is live for 24 hours from 11am on Monday, March 25, and customers can choose one free drink from a range of options, including cask ales, lagers and craft beers such as Greene King’s Level Head, Greene King IPA and Flint Eye or a selection of soft drinks.

The Donkey Derby in Chesterfield, Smithy Pond at Wingerworth, The Castle in Bakewell and the Old Club House in Buxton are taking part in the promotion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All pub goers must do to quench their thirst is head to a local participating Greene King pub and say the key words “it rains, we pour” when ordering.

Most Popular
Launch of Greene King Pubs' ‘It Rains, We Pour’ campaign, Manchester with 9ft tall pint glass detector.Launch of Greene King Pubs' ‘It Rains, We Pour’ campaign, Manchester with 9ft tall pint glass detector.
Launch of Greene King Pubs' ‘It Rains, We Pour’ campaign, Manchester with 9ft tall pint glass detector.

The promotion is in celebration of a rainy day and was triggered at 8am when a 9ft tall glass shaped detector at Great Northern Warehouse in Manchester lit up as the first drops of rain fell on the city.

Clair Preston-Beer, managing director for Greene King Pubs, said: “Now it’s officially raining, we’re pouring 100,000 free pints across our Greene King pubs nationwide in our biggest ever giveaway to celebrate rather than commiserate the rain, because let’s face it, it won’t be the last of the wet weather!”

Related topics:Greene KingPubsDerbyshireBakewellBuxton