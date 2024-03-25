Free pint offer at four Greene King Pubs in Derbyshire
The offer is live for 24 hours from 11am on Monday, March 25, and customers can choose one free drink from a range of options, including cask ales, lagers and craft beers such as Greene King’s Level Head, Greene King IPA and Flint Eye or a selection of soft drinks.
The Donkey Derby in Chesterfield, Smithy Pond at Wingerworth, The Castle in Bakewell and the Old Club House in Buxton are taking part in the promotion.
All pub goers must do to quench their thirst is head to a local participating Greene King pub and say the key words “it rains, we pour” when ordering.
The promotion is in celebration of a rainy day and was triggered at 8am when a 9ft tall glass shaped detector at Great Northern Warehouse in Manchester lit up as the first drops of rain fell on the city.
Clair Preston-Beer, managing director for Greene King Pubs, said: “Now it’s officially raining, we’re pouring 100,000 free pints across our Greene King pubs nationwide in our biggest ever giveaway to celebrate rather than commiserate the rain, because let’s face it, it won’t be the last of the wet weather!”