Derbyshire drinkers can score a free pint in pubs run by a brewing chain this Wednesday – but only if the England football team nets a goal in the Euro semi-final against the Netherlands.

Greene King has announced a free refreshment on July 10 if the Three Lions score – all customers need to do is say the words “England scored, please pour” to redeem their complimentary pint once the final whistle has been blown.

The brewery operates pubs at the Donkey Derby in Chesterfield, Smithy Pond at Wingerworth, Chequers at Coal Aston, Peacock at Owler Bar, The Castle at Bakewell, Cat & Fiddle at Kirk Hallam, Sir John Warren at Ilkeston and the Old Club House at Buxton.

Clair Preston-Beer, Managing Director for Greene King Pubs, said: “With the highly anticipated semi-final against Netherlands just around the corner, we know that in football tournaments the winning result is never guaranteed.

Former professional footballer Jimmy Bullard will be cheering on England from his local Greene King pub, with the promise of a free pint if the Three Lions score in the Euro semi-finals.

“We want to support the nation and guarantee a good time win, lose or draw so no matter the result should England score, we’ll give our guests a free drink on us!"

The offer entitles pubgoers to one free pint of either Greene King IPA, Yardbird Pale Ale, Old Speckled Hen, Old Golden Hen, House Bitter, False Nine, Level Head Session IPA, Flint Eye Dry-Hopped Lager, Hazy Day Hazy IPA, Prior Life All Day IPA, Ice Breaker Pale Ale or a soft drink alternative.

Former professional footballer and avid pub lover, Jimmy Bullard, said: “After having a career in football, I’ve seen first-hand the passion this nation has for the sport and as this tournament has proven, nothing is guaranteed in football.

“What can be guaranteed though is a good time at the pub, because no matter the result, win or lose, you’re surrounded by your friends and fellow fans, so you can celebrate or commiserate together.