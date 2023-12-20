Local charity Groundwork Five Counties is offering Bolsover residents the opportunity to gain free qualifications, learn new skills through volunteering, and get further support with finding paid work.

The charity helps people become more confident in their skills by providing training, education in groups and one-to-one coaching and is part of their Beyond Barriers programme. Knowledgeable employability coaches will explore each participant’s ambitions, interests and needs, and give personalised advice to help them succeed.

The programme also includes a two-week volunteering nature project in Brook Park, Shirebrook. This hands-on outdoors work involves getting the area ready for spring and making the area attractive for native wildlife and birds. Tasks will include trimming trees, building grass and log piles, hedge laying, building and maintaining pathways, and more.

This project has received nearly £12,250 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, awarded to Groundwork Five Counties by Bolsover District Council.

Employability support is available in Bolsover

Jo Phelan, Head of Environment at Groundwork Five Counties, says: “This is such a great opportunity for unemployed Bolsover residents who are aged 18+.

“By signing up to this free programme, you will be able to explore your existing skills and what you want to improve, as well as learn new ones. We can help you overcome challenges that may be holding you back, such as low confidence, mental health issues, or simply not knowing how to approach job searching or writing the best application.

“We are very excited about the volunteering project at Brook Park, where our environmental experts will teach you the tricks of the trade. This is invaluable if you are interested in working outdoors, as you’ll gain new skills in woodland management, construction, and gain qualifications in First Aid, Health & Safety, and more.

“We are grateful to Bolsover District Council for providing the funding that allows us to offer this employability programme free of charge to local people.”

A recent participant of a similar project in Leicestershire said: "I've appreciated the past two weeks of volunteering; after not being very active for the past few years, this experience has truly paved the way for me to re-enter the workforce with renewed enthusiasm."

To find out more about this project or to sign up, please visit the website and fill in a short form: https://www.groundwork.org.uk/fivecounties/five-counties-employment/beyond-barriers/

Groundwork Five Counties is a regional charity that helps people and communities by improving employability, offering education and pathways into green jobs, promoting sustainability, protecting and improving local green spaces, and more.