NHS workers will be able to enjoy a free tall drink in Starbucks stores and drive-thrus – and some hospitals will welcome free waffles.

On Wednesday 6 December, as a festive thank you to NHS staff nationwide, including in Derbyshire, Starbucks is giving away a free tall beverage of choice to all NHS workers who will visit a coffee shop or a drive-thru and show their work identity card.

This is the fourth year that Starbucks has been providing this festive treat as part of the company’s support for NHS Charities Together and it’s larger than ever.

This year, for the first time, Starbucks will also be donating Frappuccino, Mocha Flavoured Chilled Coffees and Starbucks Toffee Nut Latte Premium Instant Coffee for staff at 19 hospitals in remote locations across the UK, not nearby Starbucks store, extending the offer’s reach further across the nation.

Also as a first this year, Free Caramel Waffles will be offered to NHS staff, when they purchase a drink at participating We Proudly Serve Starbucks locations inside NHS hospitals, while stocks last.

The initiatives are part of an ongoing partnership between Starbucks and NHS Charities Together, which sees Starbucks stores across the UK working with NHS Charities Together’s network of over 230 local NHS charities. These charities are based in every hospital, mental health, ambulance and community health service across the UK to help health services go further for NHS staff, patients and communities.

NHS Charities Together has funded thousands of projects including vital mental health support for NHS staff, training for emergency volunteers, equipment and support for patients, and community partnership programmes to prevent ill health and reduce pressure on NHS services. Starbucks has offered 10% off to NHS staff and other frontline workers all year round since 2018.

Alex Rayner, General Manager at Starbucks UK, said: “We want to thank NHS staff across the UK for all the work they do and as a token of our appreciation, we are bringing back the free Tall beverage on 6 December for the fourth year running. Coffee brings people together and we hope that NHS staff can take a moment today to share the festive joy and raise a coffee to one another to celebrate.

"We know how much NHS staff have enjoyed taking part in this special day and it’s something we look forward to year after year, so we are thrilled to see our partnership with NHS Charities Together flourish and our offer extend to more NHS workers than ever before. We look forward to building on this success so we can continue to give back to the communities we serve.”

Louise McCathie, Director of Fundraising at NHS Charities Together, said: “We deeply appreciate our partnership with Starbucks and are proud to see its ongoing work and support for NHS Charities Together.

“This day is an opportunity to show how much NHS staff and their work are appreciated and valued across the UK. Winter is always a challenging time for the NHS so we hope this will encourage them to pause and take a moment to enjoy this festive period.”