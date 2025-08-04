The Savvy Baker on St Mary’s Gate will be throwing a birthday bash on Thursday, August 7, from 9.30am until 4pm. The team behind the counter is going all out with:

*Free brownie and drink samples throughout the day;

*A free brownie for anyone who dances when they walk in;

*Exclusive birthday drinks and giveaways.

Kelsey Ashby, who manages the cafe, said: “Since opening last year, we’ve become a local favourite and people travel from all over to visit us, the support from the Chesterfield community has been amazing. This birthday party is our thank you.

"One of my favourite exclusive drinks for the day is a Birthday Cake Iced Latte or Matcha. Using our delicious white chocolate blend with your choice of coffee or matcha, a subtle hint of vanilla topped with cream and sprinkles! It’s the perfect drink to celebrate our birthday.

"We don’t just serve drinks and brownies, we’re a place where people connect, share and build relationships. To work for a place like that is really special.

“We’re a close knit team who always bring feel good energy to the cafe. I love working here because it’s so refreshing to work alongside people who genuinely care about their business and staff. We work closely with Savannah and Jordan, the owners of The Savvy Baker. They always make sure we have everything we need to give customers the best service."

Kelsey, who works alongside two other girls in the Chesterfield cafe, said: “Before I took the job my life looked incredibly different. I went to university but dropped out because it wasn’t for me. I was 22 and felt a bit lost. Getting this job has grown my confidence massively and I’ve learned it’s OK that things don’t always go to plan, as long as you’re happy in what you do that’s all that matters.”

The Savvy Baker has its roots in West Yorkshire where Savannah Roqaa started baking care packages for her friends to lift their spirits during lockdown in 2020. Savannah’s friends posted photos of the tasty treats on social media and she started receiving requests from people she didn’t know.

She moved her operation into the bigger kitchens of friends and family to keep up with demand and her business really took off. Every day Savannah would bake thousands of brownies and ship them throughout the UK.

In 2021 Savannah got the keys to a warehouse, converted it into a bakery and hired bakers who were taught all of her recipes. That same year Savannah met Jordan Simms and the two became inseparable. He set up pop up events and did baking in between spending time with Savannah.

Jordan sunk his savings into launching The Savvy Baker’s first cafe in Roundhay, Leeds in 2022. The branded ‘box of four’ brownies was born, a branding that is still used in The Savvy Baker’s cafes in Chesterfield and York today.

