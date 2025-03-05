A Derbyshire headteacher believes that the free breakfast scheme can help improve children's learning experience and promote healthy eating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lenthall Infant and Nursery School in Dronfield is one of 22 Derbyshire schools set to take part in the Department of Education’s free breakfast clubs pilot scheme.

The project, set to be launched across 750 English schools, will offer free ‘healthy, varied and nutritious breakfasts’ for 180, 000 pupils across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerry Moody, the headteacher at Lenthall Infant and Nursery School said: “I believe the national free breakfast club is a fantastic opportunity for our pupils at Lenthall Infant and Nursery School.

Kerry Moody, the headteacher at Lenthall Infant and Nursery School in Dronfield, praised the national free breakfast club and said it was a fantastic opportunity for pupils at the school.

"It promotes healthy eating, enhances concentration, and helps create a positive start to the day - which we are hoping will help us to improve our children's overall learning experience."

The school is currently awaiting a meeting with the regional network group to discuss the practical details of implemeting the scheme.

Mrs Moody said: "Having carried out an initial survey amongst our families, we can already see that there is a positive demand for this offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We look forward to undertaking the trial as an early adopter to see how it benefits our attendance and readiness to learn for the day.”

Each school taking part in the programme will receive 78p to provide breakfast for pupils on free school meals and 60p for children not on free school meals.

While the plans to provide free breakfast for children has received positive feedback, the basic daily rate has been criticised by the headteachers’ union who said 60p was not enough to make the scheme viable.

Mrs Moody said: “While the current rate of 60p per pupil is reasonable, I would be open to discussing an increase in the future if it would help enhance the quality and variety of breakfast options provided as well as enable us to extend the duration further so that we can truly provide a quality time for our children to enjoy this time as a social opportunity alongside their peers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes after Derbyshire’s New Mills Primary School has criticised the basic daily rate – and has even decided to opt out of the Department’s of Education programme.

The school currently runs breakfast club costing parents between £3 and £3.50 per child – which covers the costs of the scheme but does not bring any profits.

Commenting on the government’s scheme, a spokesperson for New Mills Primary said there was ‘no way’ the school could make the new breakfast scheme work at 60p per child.

The free breakfast clubs pilot is expected to run from April to July – ahead of a wider national rollout across schools in England later this year.