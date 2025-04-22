Free breakfast club: All 22 Derbyshire schools set to offer free breakfasts as new programme rolls out

The free breakfast club has been rolled out across 750 schools in England today (Tuesday, April 22) – offering ‘healthy, varied and nutritious breakfasts’ for around 180,000 pupils.

22 Derbyshire schools are taking part in the pilot scheme set to provide a free meal for children every morning alongside at least 30 minutes of free childcare before the classes start.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “As a parent, I know that the combined pressures of family life and work can often feel impossible to juggle. That is why our manifesto promised to make parents lives easier and put more money in their pockets with free breakfast clubs. Under a year since we came into office, this government is delivering that through our Plan for Change.

“The rollout of free breakfast clubs is a truly game-changing moment for families in this country. They mean parents will no longer be hamstrung by rigid school hours and have the breathing space they need to beat the morning rush, attend work meetings and doctors’ appointments, or run errands. And crucially, it means better life chances for children.

“By making these clubs free and universal, we’re doing something that previous governments have never done. We’re going further and faster to deliver the change working families deserve. That’s the change this government was elected to deliver.”

The trail scheme is expected to run until July ahead of a wider national rollout across all schools in England later this year.

Below is the full list of all 22 Derbyshire schools which are set to offer free breakfast to their pupils from today.

1 . Derbyshire schools set for free breakfast school clubs Here is a list of all 22 Derbyshire schools which are set to offer free breakfast from today. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Derbyshire schools set to offer free breakfast clubs North Wingfield Primary and Nursery Academy at Chesterfield Road in North Wingfield Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Derbyshire schools set to offer free breakfast clubs Chaucer Infant School at Cantelupe Road in Ilkeston Photo: Google Photo Sales