The government has announced the list of 750 schools which will offer free breakfast as a part of free breakfast clubs pilot scheme.
The project, set to be launched in April, will offer ‘healthy, varied and nutritious breakfasts’ for 180, 000 pupils across England.
The schools which will take part in the trial will provide a free meal for children every morning and at least 30 minutes of childcare before the classes start.
While the headteachers’ union welcomed the announcement of the free breakfast clubs, they criticised the basic daily rate of 60p per pupil, saying it was ‘far too low’.
The pilot scheme is expected to run until July ahead of a wider national rollout across schools in England later this year.
Below is the full list of all 22 Derbyshire schools set to take part in the free breakfast clubs pilot scheme.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.