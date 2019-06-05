Free advice allowed Derbyshire woman's gem of a business idea to flourish

Free business advice has helped Roseanna Croft's gem of an idea develop into a thriving bespoke jewellery business based in Bakewell.

Matlock-born Roseanna, 28, sought help from Derbyshire Dales District Council after moving back to the area from Australia, where she gained valuable experience in the jewellery industry.

Part of the D2N2 LEP Growth Hub, Derbyshire Dales Business Advice provides free face to face support for businesses in the Dales wanting to grow.

The service, featuring professional business adviser Heather Bradford, is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund and the District Council.

“I knew I wanted to base my business in Bakewell, it is such an attractive town, but I didn’t have many local business contacts,” said Roseanna.

“Heather’s advice was invaluable to me in establishing myself in the Dales business community, networking and marketing.”

Roseanna, who trained in jewellery design and manufacture in Manchester, had previously won support from NatWest’s ‘Entrepreneur Accelerator’ programme and also the Prince’s Trust, for whom she is now an ambassador.

She uses social media, digital marketing and her roseannacroftjewellery.com website to spread the news about her services but says nearly all of her business now comes from word-of-mouth recommendations.

From her studio in Bakewell's Buxton Road she carries out a lot of bespoke work, redesigning pieces which are often of sentimental value or invoke special memories.

Roseanna believes that every piece of jewellery tells a story, and redesign is the perfect way to continue those tales into the future.

And Roseanna shares the pleasure of making bespoke jewellery by running luxury 'Design Experience' workshops, enabling clients to take home a piece they have helped to design.

Her latest venture is launching a new range called ‘Love Me’, which features a simple ring design made in platinum, silver and 18 carat rose, white and yellow gold.

She added: “The range was inspired by my own experiences and reflects my philosophy on the importance of self-love, and how choosing yourself can help to nourish your mental wellbeing.

“Having run the London Marathon previously in aid of the charity Heads Together, I really do want to use my skills in jewellery design to support others.”

Local businesses wanting to grow can contact the District Council for advice on 01629 761330 or email heather.bradford@derbyshiredales.gov.uk

