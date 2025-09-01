Fred's Haberdashery, an iconic shop at West Bars in Chesterfield, is closing down later this month – with Saturday, September 27, set to be the store’s last day of trading.

A well-known Chesterfield haberdashery, which received an order from Vivienne Westwood is set to shut down after over half a century.

Emily Lorde and her husband Steve, Fred's Haberdashery owners, shared the the sad news in an online statement published yesterday (Sunday, August 31).

The statement reads: “After a lot of soul-searching and tough talks, we have decided to close the shop at the end of the month.

Fred's Haberdashery was first launched at Chesterfield Market in 1973, before moving into a small shop in the market hall. The iconic store relocated to its current premises premises at West Bars around 25 years ago.

“Unfortunately, the trading conditions in the shop over the last 12 months, coupled with rising product and overhead costs, have meant that it is no longer viable to run the ‘bricks and mortar’ shop.

"Thank you to all the customers who have supported us during our time with Fred's we truly appreciate you!

"We hope to see you in the shop soon to say goodbye and that you can make some last-minute purchases before it all goes for good!”

Emily and Steve confirmed that while the West Bars store is closing, they will continue to run the online store and will reassess how successful that is towards the end of the year.

In recent years, the store not only offered a wide range of sawing products and fabrics, but also ran a number of popular classes including swing, stitching and crocheting.

The business was set to close in 2020, but Emily Lord, a mum of five, who was working part time at Fred’s decided to step in and take on the shop to save it.

The shop’s fame extended well beyond Chesterfield borders with the haberdashery receiving an online order for a pair of embroidery scissors from London based Vivienne Westwood in April 2023, and being approached for materials by Firebrand film crew, who were filming in Derbyshire in summer 2022.

The store’s closure has left many sad, with customers thanking Emily and Steve for their hard work.

Gemma Louise said: “So sorry to hear this. I can’t imagine Chesterfield without Fred’s.

"As a child I used to love picking out buttons for a new cardigan. I was always amazed by the vast amount to choose from. You’ve always been my first choice for any sewing and crafting supplies. Wishing you all the best in the future.”

San Jeffries commented: “So sad and sorry Emily and Steve. You worked so hard to fulfil your dream and keep a haberdashers and crafting alive in Chesterfield. I will always appreciate the tuition and confidence you gave to me on my quest to learn to crochet.

"You took over just prior to Covid hitting the country, you fought hard to serve Chesterfield then and now and I thank you for that I hope you find a new life path soon.”

Amanda Lilliman added: “So sad as this has been a town centre staple for as long as I can remember. Glad you will still have the online presence which will hopefully continue.”

Gill Lewis said: “Fred’s has been part of my life since childhood and you will be sorely missed. I even dropped a little paper bag into you three years ago that we found whilst clearing mum’s effects. I just couldn’t throw it away! Fred’s has definitely been part of Chesterfield’s history for well over 50 years.”

Kate Walker added: “So sorry to hear this. The end of an era and a loss to our town.”

Fred's Haberdashery is set to continue selling off remaining stock in the shop until September 27 – with promotions and special clearance offers.

The shop owners are also selling shop fixtures and fittings. Anyone who is interested in any of the retail fittings is asked to contact Emily at [email protected] or call 01246 204504.