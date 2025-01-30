Fraught plans for 70 homes in strained Derbyshire village are once again set for approval - after delays over flooding, road safety and affordable housing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for 70 homes in a Derbyshire village look set to be approved after being delayed for talks on flooding, road safety and affordable housing.

The plans, from Gladman Developments, would see 70 houses built off an existing new-build estate in Throstle Nest Way, Brailsford.

Derbyshire Dales District Council planners have now for the second time recommended the plans are approved at a meeting on Tuesday, February 4.

This comes after the plans had been deferred from a meeting in December, which had fallen on the same day the district council had seen its annual housing targets increased by the new Labour Government from 216 to 518 homes.

That increase – 114 per cent – is one of the largest in England.

John Whitby, Derbyshire Dales MP, had spoken on the night saying it was “ironic” he was objecting to the scheme on the same day his party increased housing targets.

Councillors had deferred the decision for additional information on the cumulative impact assessments on flooding and the sewage system in Brailsford from new housing, pressure on the surrounding roads and proposed access to the site, and the amount and type of affordable housing provided.

Derbyshire County Council officials say it would be up to the district council to hire consultants to carry out a cumulative impact assessment and say that they do not have concerns over the current situation.

However, it has said the developer should consider deploying CCTV cameras on a key culvert which residents say is overflowing in periods of heavy rainfall, to identify whether this situation is sustainable or not made worse than it already is through further development.

County highways has said it does not have concerns over road safety and the suitability of the site access

Severn Trent Water has not responded to the district council but has previously said that it has the relevant capacity to take on the extra homes and the developer has indicated how the provider is legally bound to accept all new connections.

On affordable housing, the identified local need detailed by the council is eight affordable homes in the whole of Brailsford and the project had proposed 21.

As such, the council is not looking to enforce the provision of 21 affordable homes on site, instead saying eight is acceptable, with financial contributions for the remaining 13 properties to be built elsewhere – at £46,209 per home (£600,717 total).

Gladman says there has been a “betterment” to the village’s drainage and sewer network as a result of house-building by restricting surface water discharge during larger storm events.

In the December meeting, Cllr Pat Laughlin, Brailsford Parish Council chairman, had said there have been 375 new homes built in the village in recent years, representing a 250 per cent increase in homes since the 2011 Census.

She said: “There is effectively a new village but unfortunately there isn’t the infrastructure to go with that village.”

Residents, 180 of which objected to the scheme, claimed the roads, primary school and medical centre would not be able to cope with the added pressure of more housing, with the school over capacity and the medical centre oversubscribed.

The project would see eight affordable homes built on the site and £600,000 given for 13 affordable homes to be built elsewhere in the district, along with £70,000 for the medical practice, £400,000 for the primary school, £5,000 for Ashbourne Library, £10,000 for sustainable travel, £5,000 for local allotments and £20,000 for bus shelter improvements on the A52.