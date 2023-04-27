News you can trust since 1855
Clockwise: Valencia, Venice, Belfast, Wroclaw
France for £12 and the cheapest flights from East Midlands Airport next month

Ryanair is offering flights to Venice for as little as £16 this May.

By Oliver McManus
Published 27th Apr 2023, 14:10 BST

More than three million holiday-goers depart from East Midlands Airport each year with over a third jetting of to Spain.

And if you’re dreaming of a getaway that doesn’t break the bank then there are plenty of deals to be found.

With one-way flights from as little as £11 and return tickets coming it at £28 there are plenty of options – all of which come in cheaper than your council tax for the month!

Using Skyscanner we’ve scoured destinations to find the cheapest singles and returns being offered throughout May.

Prices correct as of April 27.

Ryanair operates flights to Dublin everyday with one way tickets starting from £12. Tickets are available for under £20 for all but one day in May whilst returns are available for £23.

1. Dublin

Ryanair operates flights to Dublin everyday with one way tickets starting from £12. Tickets are available for under £20 for all but one day in May whilst returns are available for £23. Photo: Gregory Dalleau / Unsplash

Ryanair's flights to Poland's third largest city can differ wildly in price with some one way tickets costing over £300 but if you know when to look you can bag at a fraction of the cost (£16) with returns from £35.

2. Wroclaw

Ryanair's flights to Poland's third largest city can differ wildly in price with some one way tickets costing over £300 but if you know when to look you can bag at a fraction of the cost (£16) with returns from £35. Photo: Reiseuhu / Unsplash

Limoges, home to porcelain houses and stained glass, is the cheapest place to visit in France with one way tickets from £13 and returns from £26.

3. Limoges

Limoges, home to porcelain houses and stained glass, is the cheapest place to visit in France with one way tickets from £13 and returns from £26. Photo: Francois Couleaud / Unsplash

Flights to Ireland offer some great value: a trip to see St Fin Barre's Cathedral (pictured) will cost you just £12 and a return is £24.

4. Cork

Flights to Ireland offer some great value: a trip to see St Fin Barre's Cathedral (pictured) will cost you just £12 and a return is £24. Photo: Unsplash

