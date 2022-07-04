Four sisters step out on Chesterfield's Sparkle Night Walk to thank hospice for care of their dad

The Sparkle Night Walk returns to Chesterfield on Saturday, July 9, where hundreds of participants will be donning pink t-shirts and bunny ears to look the part.

Rachel Melland will join her sisters Helen, Hannah and Becky as they take part in the walk for the first time, in loving memory of their father, who received end of life care at the hospice in 2021.

Their dad Keith, a car mechanic, was also a keen motocross rider and competed for the Sidecarcross GB team. He was a husband, a son, a brother, father to five, stepdad and grandfather to 12.

Usually full of fitness, Keith, from Buxton, unexpectedly developed an aggressive tumour and 14 months after diagnosis, chemotherapy, and a difficult hospital experience during Covid-19, he was transferred to Ashgate Hospice’s Inpatient Unit for round-the-clock specialist care.

Keith, 63, was cared for for two weeks before he died in February last year.

Rachel said: “I remember just days before he died, one of the wonderful healthcare assistants explained everything to me, not in a patronising way, but in a manner which I could understand

“Their honesty and support was so comforting at such a difficult time, and I just knew his care was in the best hands it could have been.”It’s because of this care that Rachel, who lives in Buxton, has chosen to take part in the Sparkle Night Walk to say thank you to the incredible individuals who went above and beyond for her dad, Keith, and their family.

Derbyshire car mechanic Keith Melland competed for the Sidecarcross GB team but sadly lost his battle against an aggressive tumour in February 2021.

She added: “Ashgate’s care relies so much on fundraising and we want to do as much as we can to support Ashgate as it made our family feel as though we were at home from the moment we arrived.”

Carl Jones, fundraising manager at Ashgate Hospice, said: “We can’t wait to bring our Sparkle Night Walk to the streets of Chesterfield.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming back our supporters and seeing some familiar faces, as well as those new supporters taking part for the first time.