Four men found guilty of murdering young man in Derbyshire

The incident began when Byron Griffin, along with four friends, drove to Great Northern Close, Ilkeston, in a blue Ford Focus on July 4 last year.

As Mr Griffin left the car, Grant Masterson produced a baseball bat and the pair began fighting – before three other men joined in to aid Masterson.

Masterson was armed with a baseball bat – while Dylan Geary, armed with a machete, slashed at the 22-year-old victim, from East Leake, Nottinghamshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Byron Griffin was tragically murdered in Derbyshire.

Witnesses then saw Jordan Fairbrother stab Mr Griffin in the chest with a knife, which, when discovered by officers hidden in a bag of dog food, was found to have both Jordan Fairbrother’s, and Daniel Lewsley’s, DNA on it.

Mr Griffin managed to flee the scene but collapsed in Eyre’s Garden, a short distance from where the fight took place.

A single stab wound had pierced his lung and heart.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Dylan Geary, 22, Daniel Lewsley, 32, Grant James Masterson, 29, all of Great Northern Close, Ilkeston, and 26-year-old Jordan Fairbrother, of Nelson Street, Swadlincote, were all charged with murder in relation to the death of Mr Griffin.

At Derby Crown Court on Friday, the four, who had all denied the charge, were found guilty of murder.

They will be sentenced at Derby Crown Court on February 28.

Following the verdict being delivered, Zoe Cooke, Mr Griffin’s mother, said: “I cannot express my words in relation to the guilty verdicts.

“It is bittersweet.

“Nothing will ever be enough justice for losing my beautiful boy Byron.

“He was my best friend, and I worshipped the ground he walked on.

“My family and I are broken. I know that one day these men will walk free and live their lives and we will live with the fact that Byron is gone forever.

“Our family has been destroyed beyond belief.

“Byron had so much to live for and was genuinely loved by so many.

“We will miss him forever but can say that justice has been done.

“I’d like to thank all those involved with this investigation from Derbyshire Constabulary and the Crown Prosecution team.