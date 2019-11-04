Four diversion routes in place to avoid major Chesterfield road closure

A major road is closed while Yorkshire Water fix a leaking sewer.

Derby Road has been closed northbound, heading into Chesterfield, as of today (November 4) until November 10.

The closure is in place from Storforth Lane to Lincoln Street.

Traffic is being diverted in four routes, in a bid to ease congestion:

Through Clay Cross, to the Hasland Bypass and past Hornsbridge Roundabout

On to Queen Victoria Road, then on to the B6038 from Grassmoor to Hasland, B6039 Hasland Road, A617 Hasland Bypass to Hornsbridge Roundabout.

On to Storforth Lane to B6038 The Green, B6039 Hasland Road, A617 Hasland Bypass to Hornsbridge Roundabout

From Storforth Lane A61 southbound, Langer Lane, Grangewood Road, Birchwood Crescent, Harehill Road to junction with St Augustines Road.

Work started at 9.30am, and is now expected to take place from 8am until 11pm.

Temporary traffic signals at the A61 / Storforth Lane junction will manage the change in traffic flows, and additional signage will be in place to instruct motorists to follow the temporary signage, rather than their sat navs.

Several Stagecoach bus services have been diverted this morning.

Services 51, 55 and X1 were directed around the Grangewood Estate, leading to delays.

Anyone needing further information should ring Derbyshire County Council on 01629 533190.