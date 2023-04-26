Peter Ellse, founder of award-winning ethical Early Years equipment provider Cosy and Sharon Stevens-Cash, owner of Derby-based digital marketing company Gravity Digital, were among former students who visited John Flamsteed Community School in Denby.

Along with several other local businesses, training providers and further education establishments, the pair spoke to Year 9 and Year 10 pupils about their business and possible career paths for the young people.

Peter, who was at the school with wife Amanda, said: “It was great to be a part of such a brilliant event. The pupils were bright, keen and able.”

Sharon, who left John Flamsteed in 1989, added: “The students were great and asked lots of questions.”

The careers event is the first of its kind at John Flamsteed and was organised after Ofsted launched a year-long review of careers guidance in schools in November last year, to help ‘improve practice.’

Visiting a sample of schools, inspectors will ask how school leaders fulfill their statutory duties to provide independent careers guidance. They will also look at how schools engage with employers and careers networks.

Holly Sherriff, a teacher who organized the careers fair at John Flamsteed school said: “There was so much great feedback from the event. It is important, particularly post-covid, that our students are given the opportunity to develop essential skills and talking to local businesses, training providers and colleges will help with that.

“We’re working hard to improve our careers offering in school to help pupils make more informed decisions and inspire them to achieve new goals. We want them to leave John Flamsteed Community School more confident about their post-16 choices and with a firm understanding of the requirements needed to pursue certain courses.”

Miss Sherriff added: “We’re planning on similar events to help broaden the horizons of pupils here at John Flamsteed, as well as helping students with CV Writing workshops and mock interviews.