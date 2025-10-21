A former waterside pub on Chesterfield Canal will be converted into a dentist’s surgery under a plan which has been branded “a smack in the teeth.”

The Mill at Station Road is poised to become the new base for Brimington Dental Practice, following the granting of change of use permission by Chesterfield Borough Council. Relocating the practice will result in double the number of patient appointments and doubling the workforce to 30. Eight surgery rooms are expected in the new premises.

In a letter of objection an unnamed resident wrote: “£5.8m was awarded to the Chesterfield Canal Trust to restore our historic waterway for the recreation and pleasure of Chesterfield residents and visitors. Now our only remaining canalside pub is to become a dentists!

“This is shocking and a smack in the teeth for future generations who would have welcomed a refreshing drink with a snack at the well-known and much-loved Mill public house after enjoying the Chesterfield Canal and towpath.

The Mill is in a poor state of repair as shown in this photo submitted by Planning By Design to Chesterfield Borough Council as part of the application for change of use permission.

“Consider the pleasure of people who want to enjoy a meal beside our beautiful Chesterfield Canal - far from the experience of sitting in a dentist's chair!

“Fourteen new Dental Facilities Units are being made available in the town centre, so why would Chesterfield residents want to give up their one and only canalside pub?”

Brimington Dental Practice is currently based at Bradley Way, Brimington where parking is not deemed sufficient and has caused issues for neighbouring occupiers.

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins who backed the planning application, said: “The change of use and new premises will allow the practice to expand, and hopefully create much needed new dental appointments here in Chesterfield.

“It will also address an ongoing problem with parking on Bradley Way and Bradley Close, which has been having a negative impact on the residents there, most of whom are elderly or disabled.

“Whilst I am instinctively against pubs being changed to alternative use, the number of potential sites for the dental surgery, in Brimington, are few and far between and so I believe this site has considerable merit. I am not certain of the circumstances behind the pub being empty, but it has been for a considerable length of time and has become an eyesore.”

The Mill pub closed two years ago amid rising costs and a shortage of customers.