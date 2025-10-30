Former police officer launches appeal for toys for Derbyshire children's charity

A former police officer who was brought up in the care system is appealing for big-hearted Derbyshire people to donate toys and toiletries for vulnerable youngsters this Christmas.

This will be the sixth year that Sam Bannister has held the fundraising drive to help youngsters in need over the festive period. He spent four years in a children’s home in Sheffield after his parents separated and his mum suffered mental health problems.

The 55-year-old, who went on to serve as a police officer with Derbyshire Constabulary, remembers his time in care fondly, decided to organise a Facebook appeal so he could donate toys to local children.

Last year’s appeal was another big success and Sam handed over toys worth more than £2,300 to the Action For Children charity’s local branch.

Sam Bannister hands over toys to Action for Children in Cromford after last year's appeal

Now he is launching the 2025 appeal, which he says will be his last.

He’s asking local people to donate new toys and games, as well as unused toiletries, which can be gifted to children of all ages from 0-18 years.

Donations can be dropped off at: The Derby Tup pub in Chesterfield; The Homehall pub in Chesterfield; Gigi Browns hairdressers on Park Road in Chesterfield; H.E.M launderette at the Littlemoor shopping centre and Buttylicious cafe at Loundsley Green.

Funding donations to but toys can also be made at Sam’s Go Fund me page: bit.ly/3J7uwb2

Sam said: “I do this as I was brought up in a children's home and had very little to open on Christmas day.

“Please join me on what is to be my final year in doing this. Let's try and smash the previous years – only together can we achieve this.”

In the past five years, his collections of toys have helped deliver over £10,000 worth of gifts for children and youngsters.

Action for Children is a national charity which helps the most vulnerable children and young people. The charity works to protect and support children and young people, providing practical and emotional care and support, ensuring their voices are heard, and campaigning to bring lasting improvements to their lives.

The organisation, which has been supporting youngsters for over 150 years, helped 765,905 children and families in 2022/23.