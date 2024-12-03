Former police officer hands over toys worth £2,300 to Derbyshire children's charity

A former police officer who was brought up in the care system has handed over toys worth £2,300 to a Derbyshire charity after yet another Christmas appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's the fifth year that Sam Bannister has held the fundraising drive to help youngsters in need over the festive period. He spent four years in a children’s home in Sheffield after his parents separated and his mum suffered mental health problems.

The 55-year-old, who went on to serve as a police officer with Derbyshire Constabulary, remembers his time in care fondly, decided to organise a Facebook appeal so he could donate toys to local children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s appeal has been another big success and Sam has now handed over toys worth more than £2,300 to the Action For Children charity’s local branch.

Sam Bannister hands over toys to Action for Children in Cromford.

He said: “I’d like to thank .David Dudley,Andi Betton of Smurfit Kappa for supporting me for the fifth year running as well as Ann...onymous who has supported me for the fifth year running with several huge donations (I know her but she remains anonymous). Rachel and Amalina of the Holme Hall pub, Jason Booth of Clay Cross phone shop, Nicola Jagger of HEM launderette in Littlemoor, Newbold, Lee Jackson of Lee Jackson Roofing, Happy Chippy of Whittington and the James family for donating huge amounts of wrapped Christmas presents.”

He added that he also wantwed to thank everyone who has donated or helped him with the toy campaign over the last five years.

Sam says he has been overwhelmed by the amount of support he received since posting his first Christmas toys appeal on Facebook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the past five years, his collections of toys have helped deliver over £10,000 worth of gifts for children and youngsters.

Action for Children is a national charity which helps the most vulnerable children and young people. The charity works to protect and support children and young people, providing practical and emotional care and support, ensuring their voices are heard, and campaigning to bring lasting improvements to their lives.

The organisation, which has been supporting youngsters for over 150 years, helped 765,905 children and families in 2022/23.