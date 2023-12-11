Former police officer hands over toys worth £1,700 to Chesterfield children's charity
It's the fourth year that Sam Bannister has held the fundraising drive to help youngsters in need over the festive period. He spent four years in a children’s home in Sheffield after his parents separated and his mum suffered mental health problems.
The 51-year-old, who went on to serve as a police officer with Derbyshire Constabulary, remembers his time in care fondly, decided to organise a Facebook appeal so he could donate toys to local children.
This year’s appeal has been another big success and Sam has now handed over toys worth more than £1,700 to the Action For Children charity’s Chesterfield branch.
Sam said: "I’d like to thank David Dudley of Smurfit Kappa who have donated £500 for the fourth year running, as well as Ashley Ryan and Debbie Tingay in conjunction with the Vic Club and Cath Lewis and team and customers at the Bluebell pub in Chesterfield town centre.
"Thanks also go to Rach Carmen Wills, Amalina Francis and the team and customers at the Holme Hall pub; Chan and Lisa McManus of the Red Lion pub on Whittington Moor; Sharon and Scott and customers of The Byron pub, Mansfield; Lez and Mark who provide transport for the toys every year and the anonymous person that donates huge amounts every year from Inkersall.
“Lastly, thanks to the dozens of people that have donated toys or money over the last four years – with a special mention to the Langley family who donated all the way from Australia.”
Sam says he has been overwhelmed by the amount of support he received since posting his first Christmas toys appeal on Facebook.
Action for Children is a national charity which helps the most vulnerable children and young people. The charity works to protect and support children and young people, providing practical and emotional care and support, ensuring their voices are heard, and campaigning to bring lasting improvements to their lives.
The organisation, which has been supporting youngsters for over 150 years, helped 765,905 children and families in 2022/23.