Former north Derbyshire colleagues' work to lose weight pays off and now they can look forward to a healthy and happy retirement
Two former work colleagues are looking forward to a healthy and happy future after shedding the flab that used to dominate many of their conversations.
Linda Allen and Frances O’Dwyer are both 66 and were employed as mental health workers together in the Clay Cross area for eight years.
Frances, who lives in Pilsley, said: “During this time we discussed our ever growing waistline many times. We finally decided that enough was enough and that we should join a Slimming World group.”
Linda, of Hasland, was the first to join in July 2019. Her weekly updates encouraged Frances to sign up for Slimming World. Frances said: “On my first visit I discussed my health issues with the consultant at the time, I had type 1 diabetes which I had had for over 40 years. The consultant helped me to understand that I can enjoy eating carbohydrates I needed to eat each day and lose weight.”
Most Popular
-
1
Traffic queues on M1 in Derbyshire after incidents on both carriageways
-
2
Travellers set up illegal encampment near Chesterfield – having broken into site to gain access
-
3
Shocking footage shows moment Derbyshire drunk driver hits lorry and flips her car
-
4
Dodgy drivers caught up to no good on Derbyshire roads in the last fortnight
-
5
Driver crashes into sculpture on Chesterfield roundabout – as police arrest one ‘completely wasted’ man
The pair set themselves three goals – 1lb per week weight loss; to be more healthy; to feel happy in their appearance.
Frances said: “We joined forces supporting and encouraging each other to stay on track to reach our goals together. In July 2020 we both reached our Target weight! Within a few weeks I actually set a new target which I reached in February 2021. I have lost 3 and a half stones and Linda 2 and a half stones.
"Linda and I can now see we are not on a diet but on a journey of changing old eating habits for new ones.
"Cholesterol levels have improved and the daily amount of insulin I need has been reduced by half, all down to my weight loss which helps my body use insulin more efficiently.”
Both Frances and Linda have recently received their Diamond Target award for maintaining their Target weight for 12 months.
The former colleagues were both employed by Derbyshire County Council for 30 years. Linda is still working while Frances has just retired from her job. Frances said: “We are now looking forward to a healthy and happy retirement thanks to the support of our Slimming World group which we attend on Saturday mornings at Derby Road Methodist Church, Chesterfield.”