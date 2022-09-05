Former north Derbyshire colleagues' work to lose weight pays off and now they can look forward to a healthy and happy retirement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linda Allen and Frances O’Dwyer are both 66 and were employed as mental health workers together in the Clay Cross area for eight years.

Frances, who lives in Pilsley, said: “During this time we discussed our ever growing waistline many times. We finally decided that enough was enough and that we should join a Slimming World group.”

Linda, of Hasland, was the first to join in July 2019. Her weekly updates encouraged Frances to sign up for Slimming World. Frances said: “On my first visit I discussed my health issues with the consultant at the time, I had type 1 diabetes which I had had for over 40 years. The consultant helped me to understand that I can enjoy eating carbohydrates I needed to eat each day and lose weight.”

Frances, left, and Linda right, achieve their Target weight through Slimming World.

The pair set themselves three goals – 1lb per week weight loss; to be more healthy; to feel happy in their appearance.

Frances said: “We joined forces supporting and encouraging each other to stay on track to reach our goals together. In July 2020 we both reached our Target weight! Within a few weeks I actually set a new target which I reached in February 2021. I have lost 3 and a half stones and Linda 2 and a half stones.

"Linda and I can now see we are not on a diet but on a journey of changing old eating habits for new ones.

"Cholesterol levels have improved and the daily amount of insulin I need has been reduced by half, all down to my weight loss which helps my body use insulin more efficiently.”

Linda, left, and Frances before their weight loss journey.

Both Frances and Linda have recently received their Diamond Target award for maintaining their Target weight for 12 months.