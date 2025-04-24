Former Miss World finalist and Derbyshire doctor set to compete in new reality TV series

Dr Bhasha Mukherjee

A former Miss World finalist and Derbyshire doctor is set to compete in ITVs new Genius Game reality series.

Dr. Bhasha Mukherjee is set to appear on the new TV game show hosted by David Tennant which is being tipped as the "next 1% club" or "The Traitors".

Producers had scoured Britain looking for the country's most brilliant minds to take part in "the ultimate TV challenge" - and Bhasha was among those selected.

Bhasha will now showcase her intelligence on a national stage as part of the reality series which tests wit, logic and social IQ.

The 29-year-old is a NHS medical doctor, model and was the longest reigning Miss England in the competition's history between 2019 and 2021.

She now works as a GP, speaks five languages, has a genius IQ of 146 and holds two bachelors degrees in medical sciences and in medicine and surgery from the University of Nottingham.

Bhasha, who is from Derby, said: "I'm excited to be one of the first contestants on the Genius show, it's completely different to the glamour of Miss World.

"Although we did have a head to head challenge with the other contestants back in 2019 which included showcasing our Beauty with a Purpose projects.

“I’m thrilled to take part in something that’s not just entertaining but intellectually challenging. This is a chance to show that beauty queens can also be strategists, leaders, and critical thinkers.

"Academia and pushing myself out of my comfort zone is something I'm always passionate about.

"I wanted to take part in the TV show mainly because I’m quite a spontaneous person. In my life, many things have happened spontaneously — on-the-spot decisions — including entering Miss England.

"The opportunity came my way, and I said yes. I’m a big believer in being a “yes” person when life throws opportunities at you, because you never know where they might lead.

"When I spontaneously decided to do Miss England, I never imagined I would one day win it. That was the same approach I took with this experience — just give it a go."

Based on the hugely popular Korean quiz show of a similar format, the eight-part series will see Tennant take on the role of The Creator.

To win, contestants will participate in a host of never-before-seen games designed to not only test their intellectual acumen but encourage them to use the art of manipulation to outfox their opponents and win a cash prize. The Genius Game starts on ITV1 and ITVX on Wednesday April 30.

The 72nd Miss World starts in Telangana, India, on May 7 where lifeguard Milla Magee will represent England.