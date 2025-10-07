Former massage parlour in Derbyshire village to become 8-person bedsit despite concerns over noise and disruption

A former Derbyshire massage parlour will become an eight-person bedsit despite concerns over noise, disruption and concerns future occupants will be living in a “prison”-like home.

The former Ceasers sauna and massage parlour on the corner of High Street and Hillcrest Drive in Codnor, opposite Tesco Express, will now become an eight-bed house in multiple occupation (HMO). At an Amber Valley Borough Council meeting last night (Monday, October 6), councillors approved plans from Mike Morton by a vote of six votes for and two against.

More than 50 objection letters had been filed by residents, including opposition from borough leader, Councillor Chris Emmas-Williams, and the area’s county councillor Darren Furness.

The former sauna and massage parlour has been vacant for a year, with the HMO set to have three car parking spaces and eight spots for bikes. The site is also 40 metres from a 50-space free car park.

Cllr Emmas-Williams said: “This application says it is for a change of use from offices. It has not been offices for 20+ years but I don’t want to say what it has been used for.

“The main exit is through the kitchen and that is a fire risk. The toilet, showers and bedrooms are all of an insufficient size and I still question whether it should be for less occupants.

“I am also concerned about the noise and disturbance from the close proximity of the bedrooms.

“The quality of life for the residents and occupants will reduce significantly. This is simply the wrong place for this sort of size and type of accommodation.”

Cllr Furness, county councillor for the Codnor division, said: “There is a growing concern about HMOs and the community have concerns about who will be living in them.

“Poorly managed HMOs have noise, litter and crime issues. Crime is rising and I am unsure if increasing the density of people living in this area will help in any way.

“This is a strained site next to a vulnerable community space. Would you feel comfortable having this in your community?”

Sandra Nicholls, who lives next to the property, said: “These homes are a single-brick construction and you can hear everything your neighbours do.

“It is not built to have another eight people living there, there is no room outside for fresh air and the rooms are no bigger than cells.”

Mr Morton, the applicant, said the facility would have one kitchen, two showers and one toilet between eight people, which would be less than the combined two former cottages which were being converted.

He said that HMO legislation laid out “stringent” noise restriction requirements such as acoustic wall linings to suppress noise.

Mr Morton said tenants would be “vetted” and “regularly inspected”.

Cllr Elaine Sherman said: “This panel doesn’t have the jurisdiction to take the occupants of this property into consideration. While we are sympathetic we do not have the capacity to take that on board.”

Cllr Eva Long said: “This is just one part of the process, they will need to get a HMO licence.”

Cllr Amina Burslem said: “There would be eight adults and possibly friends and partners visiting. It seems like it could lead to noise conflict and there is not enough space for residents, unless they all know each other or are very friendly, the space is not appropriate.

“Although the rooms meet the minimum standard it is only the minimum. We can do better.”

Cllr Phillip Rose, said: “We had a HMO in Alfreton where the family next to it were forced to move out because the HMO caused too many problems.

“We don’t want that situation for the people of Codnor. It seems to me that eight people is too many. It seems to me like a prison.

“If it is too cramped they will get stressed and create other problems for the community. It is asking for trouble and we need to protect the people of Codnor, first and foremost.”

Cllr Steve Marshall-Clarke said: “I am concerned about the absolute inconsistency of county council highways.

“They approved of a 50-bed HMO in Alfreton town centre with no parking and yet in this particular development they are sympathetic for three parking spaces.

“The rooms are too small but there is lots of parking. We have got lots of them in Alfreton all in ex good quality four and five-bedroom houses.”