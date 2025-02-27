Former four-storey council office block in Derbyshire town could be converted into more than 30 apartments
Lancashire firm Sterling Property Limited wants to convert the former Derbyshire County Council Chatsworth Hall offices in Chesterfield Road, Matlock, into 38 apartments.
Derbyshire Dales District Council will make a decision on the plans in the next few weeks.
The county council put the former offices up for sale early last year in a bid to cut costs and bring in more funding, along with a reduced need for office space due to an increase in home-working.
It detailed last year that the average number of staff now working at the authority’s County Hall headquarters, also in Matlock, is less than 500 out of total capacity for more than 1,500.
Meanwhile, the council’s building at John Hadfield House in Dale Road, also in Matlock, has also been sold, with the complex currently planned to be demolished and replaced with an Aldi.
The county council is Derbyshire’s largest employee with 30,000 staff, but most of its previously office-based staff now work from home either full-time or for the majority or part of a week.
Plans submitted to the district council detail that of the 38 apartments, eight would be one-bed, 28 would be two-bed and two would be three-bed.
A report from Ropergate Architecture, submitted on behalf of the applicant, details: “In conclusion, the proposed conversion of the existing commercial space into self-contained apartments, represents a positive development for Chatsworth Hall.
“This adaptive reuse project demonstrates a thoughtful approach to urban regeneration, balancing the preservation of historic character with the need for modern residential spaces.
“This development not only breathes new life into an existing structure but also contributes to the area’s vitality by introducing residential units, potentially increasing foot traffic and supporting local businesses.
“Overall, this conversion project aligns well with the conservation area’s goals of preserving heritage while allowing for sympathetic, contemporary use of historic buildings.”
The application details that the building is not listed but is a “non-designated heritage asset” and sits close to buildings that are listed.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.