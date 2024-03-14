Former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher invites you to Easter fun at Fletchers On The Farm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kelvin Fletcher, known for his roles in Emmerdale and currently starring in ITV's Fletchers' Family Farm, invites you to join him this Easter at his farm nestled in the Peak District.

Since 2022, Kelvin and his wife Liz have been managing their farm located within the stunning Peak District National Park, while also tending to their four young children - Marnie, Milo, and one-year-old twins Mateusz and Maximus.

Situated in the picturesque village of Wincle, near Macclesfield in Cheshire, the Fletchers' 120-acre farm offers an idyllic setting on the edge of the renowned Peak District National Park.

Join Kelvin Fletcher and his family for an egg-citing Easter celebration at Fletchers On The Farm!

Kelvin extends a warm invitation to families to visit Fletchers On The Farm for a memorable Easter experience. The event promises an array of family-friendly activities, including meeting the farm animals, discovering the intricacies of farming, and engaging with Kelvin's own family.

Guests can immerse themselves in the spirit of spring with activities such as arts and crafts, interactive games, and an entertaining show featuring magic tricks and dancing.

Refreshments, including hot and cold food sourced directly from the farm, will be available. Kelvin and his family will be present to partake in the Easter celebrations, ensuring a delightful experience for all attendees. Plus, every child will receive a special chocolate egg to enjoy.

