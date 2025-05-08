Former Derbyshire pub will finally be converted into shop and flats despite congestion and road safety concerns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Derbyshire pub will finally now be converted into a shop and flats despite congestion and road safety concerns.

At an Erewash Borough Council meeting on May 7 councillors approved plans to convert the former Bulls Head pub in Little Hallam Hill, Ilkeston, into a “convenience store” and five flats.

Councillors agreed to the plans, managed by David Swann Architect on behalf of an undisclosed applicant, by a vote of four in favour, none against and eight abstentions (councillors opting not to vote).

Borough council officers had recommended that the plans were approved following a deferral in February for further talks over how delivery lorries would safely access and leave the site.

Councillors and residents had major concerns about the impact of delivery vehicles on what is an already notoriously congested roundabout.

Derbyshire County Council, which is responsible for highways, had said the scheme was acceptable in February and has reconfirmed this position following further talks, saying the old pub also had deliveries and no issues were raised.

It said lorries would be able to enter and leave the site in a forward gear and have suitable turning space, which had been a concern of residents and councillors.

The county council said the plans “are therefore considered to be a betterment on the previous situation”.

A total of 14 residents had objected to the plans due to the loss of the pub, that an additional shop is not required due to others nearby, that the delivery vehicles would clash with the customer parking and access for homes, and that traffic data for the route past the site was outdated.

Borough council planners, recommending approval, wrote: “The tracking diagram shows that a lorry of a typical size for servicing a small shop, like the one proposed, can enter and leave the site in a forward gear.

“As noted by the highway authority, this turning facility is an improvement on the historic nature of the site, which never had off-street turning space for deliveries.

“Deliveries by larger lorries is considered to be a low risk for a small shop (just as it would be a low risk if the pub use were resumed) and it would not be practical to restrict the size of vehicles serving the site.

“The car parking has been amended so that a parked lorry would not prevent the continued access and egress of customers’ or residents’ cars from Little Hallam Hill.

“The amendment has also moved the disabled parking space so that it could still be accessed during deliveries.

“In regard to traffic data, the previously approved applications did not involve assessing such data because the amount of development falls below the thresholds for requiring a transport statement.

“This remains the case for the current application and the highway authority has not required such data in order to conclude that the proposal is acceptable.”

Cllr Dave Snaith had said the junction was “already the most congested junction in Ilkeston, if not the whole of Derbyshire,” while an opposing resident had dubbed it “one of the most congested junctions in Derbyshire”.

The former Bulls Head pub had operated as a drinking venue for more than 200 years before its closure.

Campaigners against the development have said they will not be dropping their opposition and will be keeping keen eyes on its regeneration.