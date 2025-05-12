Former Derbyshire police officer sentenced after punching hole in wall at partner's home

Derbyshire Police Chief Constable Rachel Swann.

A police officer damaged his partner’s property in a “sustained period of aggression” while employed with Derbyshire police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The now former officer PC Reece Beattie was convicted of causing criminal damage at Leicester Crown Court in March after causing his partner “substantial distress” following a night of aggression.

Misconduct hearing papers reveal Beattie acted aggressively and drunk in an incident in March 2023 which included banging his head onto a wall and punching a hole in the wall of his partner’s home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the “domestic” incident, Beattie threw his phone towards her which hit the blinds and caused damage, damaged a light switch and broke the door of a cabinet which had a boiler inside.

This happened while he was employed as a police officer at Derbyshire police, for which he started his role in September 2021. He was suspended from his job in 2023, papers state.

Derbyshire police chief constable Rachel Swann has concluded that former PC Beattie would have been dismissed had he not resigned prior to the misconduct hearing and strongly condemned his gross misconduct behaviour as “wholly unacceptable”.

Chief Cons Swann said Beattie’s actions would cause harm in public confidence to policing in general and in Derbyshire police as a force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her outcome reads: “I have no hesitation in confirming my view that the former officer’s conviction is something which merits dismissal; and accordingly I find that the conduct amounts to gross misconduct.

“My assessment of the conduct which formed the basis of the offence is that it was a sustained period of aggression towards a partner, in drink, in the middle of the night. It caused her substantial distress. It is wholly unacceptable for a police officer to behave in such a way, whether or not that results in a conviction for a criminal offence.

“I take into account the fact that harm is likely to be done to public confidence to policing and in Derbyshire Constabulary by this conviction. There is significant public concern around the ability of the police to protect women and girls in recent years. It is inevitable that the reputational harm done by this conviction would be compounded if the public knew that the conduct had the effect of putting a lone female in fear, late at night by the drunken aggression of the former officer.”

Following a guilty plea at Leicester Crown Court, papers state Beattie was sentenced to a 12-month community order with a requirement to complete 150 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay costs of £500 to Crown Prosecution Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the misconduct hearing, Deputy Chief Constable Simon Blatchly, added: “Police officers are trusted to keep people safe, whether on duty or not, and Reece Beattie singularly failed to do that.

“His actions were totally at odds with the high standards that we rightly expect of officers and it is right that, had he not already resigned, that he would have been dismissed without notice.

“There will be few more angered by Reece Beattie’s actions than those he worked alongside. Those same officers and staff come to work every day to protect the public and his actions are the absolute opposite to the vast majority of officers who put themselves in harm’s way to keep our communities safe.

“Reece Beattie and anyone who behaves in a similar manner have no place in policing in we will do all we can to ensure that they are removed from the force.”