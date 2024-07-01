Former Derbyshire police officer convicted of assault after pushing handcuffed man into police van

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Derbyshire police officer was convicted of assault after pushing a handcuffed man into a police van when he was investigating an incident.

Julian Scales’ policing career now lies in ruins after he pleaded guilty to common assault and was sentenced at Chesterfield Magistrates Court earlier this year.

On June 28, a Derbyshire Constabulary misconduct hearing concluded that former constable Scales would have been dismissed without notice had he not resigned from the force before the hearing.

The one-day hearing was told that Scales, a “young serving” officer, attended a road accident with colleagues in the early hours of July 2 last year at Glebe Avenue in Pinxton.

Derbyshire Police HQ in Ripley, Derbyshire.

While an investigation into the incident was taking place, a man – who cannot be named for legal reasons – was seen shouting abusive words at police officers.

This continued and the police arrested the man on a public order offence and placed him in handcuffs with his hands tied to his back. The man was escorted to a nearby police van to be taken into custody.

However, it was heard that the man continued to shout abusive words to the officers, which led to Scales pushing the detainee into a police van where he fell onto the cage inside the vehicle. The assault happened while the man was handcuffed – meaning he was unable to resist the fall or “adequately protect himself”.

The detainee did not suffer serious injuries, but the hearing was told how the incident could have led to much worse if he had fallen a different way. It was heard Scales’ use of force on that day “could not be justified”.

Derbyshire police Chief Constable Rachel Swann chaired the accelerated misconduct hearing. She said that Scales was convicted of assault at Chesterfield Magistrates Court on March 1 this year and she had viewed body-worn footage of the incident to help make her decision.

Chief Cons Swann said Scales’ actions and subsequent conviction amounted to gross misconduct as it breached professional codes of practice for police officers. The police chief added the fact that a Derbyshire police officer had been convicted of assault caused “significant harm” to public confidence within the force.

Scales was not in attendance during the hearing, nor did a legal representative for him attend. However, in communication with police Scales said that the incident was an “accident”. He initially pleaded not guilty at magistrates court but on the day of the trial pleaded guilty.

Scales was given a conditional discharge for two years and ordered to pay costs of more than £300 including £50 compensation to the victim.

Scales was also placed on the policing barred list following the misconduct hearing.

Following the hearing Chief Constable Rachel Swann said: “The behaviour of Julian Scales fell well below that expected of a member of Derbyshire Constabulary staff. As an officer Mr Scales had a duty of care to the arrested man and his actions put him at risk of serious injury.

“The complaint against him was investigated both as a misconduct matter and as a criminal case – with a charge, and subsequent guilty plea to one count of assault. Mr Scales resigned from his position as an officer prior to today’s hearing, however, had he not he would have been dismissed without notice. He has also been placed on the College of Policing Barred List.

“As the Chief Constable I want to be clear to both the public and my staff and officers about the use of force. There will be times where force will have to be used by officers and where this occurs and it is proportionate and necessary then officers will receive mine, and the force’s backing.