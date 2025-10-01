Former Derbyshire doctor's patients call for honesty after NHS review is finally released

Patients of former Derbyshire doctor Daniel Hay have spoken of their disappointment after an NHS review into his practices between 2015 and 2018 was finally released.

The NHS England review into Mr Hay has now been published three years after it was finished and five years after the process from the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust started involving patients.

A criminal investigation into Mr Hay, aged 60, and from Alfreton, has been ongoing since September 2022. He has not been charged with any offences.

The NHS review, launched in 2020, into 383 cases between 2015-2018 has found “major” concerns of harm to 48 women and “some” concerns of harm to 68 women.

Former Daniel Hay patient, Hannah Green, aged 35, in her Littleover home.

A definition for “concerns of harm” was not provided.

Two further women suffered “severe physical harm” and three further women suffered “moderate” physical harm, it found.

Former patients of Mr Hay spoke to the Local Democracy Reporting Service about the now-released reviews.

Hannah Green, aged 35, from Littleover, had laparoscopies performed by Mr Hay in 2016 and 2017, but she claimed she had not been properly informed about the procedures or given alternative options.

A photo from Daniel Hay's public Facebook page.

A laparoscopy is key-hole surgery in which a thin tube with a light and a camera is inserted into the body to assess issues, perform tests, and take samples.

She said: “They have admitted a lot, which is something, but they kept this for three years for no reason.”

The trust said it withheld the report due to the ongoing criminal investigation into Mr Hay and potential implications should the case go to court.

Ms Green said: “They care about the doctors, not about any of the patients.

“Why are we still waiting for answers? The trust talks about closure, but there is no closure when there is an ongoing criminal investigation.

“Closure only comes when there is truth and accountability, and I don’t think we are there yet.

“I think this has just stirred everything back up.

“There is no apology about holding it back for three years, they talk about the psychological impact of the initial communication approach but not that, which has been worse.”

A letter from the hospital trust, attributed to Dr Gis Robinson, the organisation’s executive chief medical officer, seen by the LDRS, details: “We are truly sorry for the impact this experience may have had on you. While we know it sadly cannot change what has happened, we hope the publication of the report can offer a measure of closure.

“We express our deepest apologies for some of the standards of care delivered under Mr Hay. We also want to acknowledge that our initial communication and approach regarding the review was not as compassionate or supportive as it should have been. We are truly sorry.”

Ms Green said: “That is disgusting. It is like a slap in the face that we should be grateful for the breadcrumbs we have been given.

“It has really left me feeling more frustrated. They seem to think this is closed.

“But lessons have been learned, they hope this is the closure that we need, great, thank you very much guys.”

Melissa, aged 40, from Derby, went to have a coil fitted in 2013/2014 and this was changed to her receiving a womb ablation from Mr Hay, followed by a hysterectomy, with claims that no alternative options were provided.

A womb ablation is a surgical procedure in which the lining of the uterus is “destroyed” to stop or reduce periods.

She told the LDRS: “I don’t think I will ever have closure. Luckily for me, I was already done having children, but it is quite sad.

“We as women are putting our trust into that doctor about personal issues and we should have had all the information we needed.

“It is now more sad than anything else because now we have lost that trust.

“It has ruined all of my life. I do feel let down by him and I feel let down by the trust. They are not acting for the patients but for the doctors.”

Charlotte Braddock, aged 41, from Heanor, who had a laparoscopy from Mr Hay in 2017, said: “I think it is good that they have sent the apology letters but it can’t change anything that has happened to me or the other women.

“I do hope women in his care can get closure, but it doesn’t change what has happened.”

She said she received excellent care when she was transferred to different consultants after Mr Hay’s departure.

Emma Stevenson, from Derbyshire, who had a hysterectomy performed by Mr Hay in 2007, was brought to tears when she heard that other women had received the same poor care as her.

She said: “I hoped I was the only one. They need to go all the way back to the very beginning and everybody should be heard.

“I was fortunate, I had already had kids and I lost my chance to have the last one I wanted, but at least I had them, others lost that chance.”

The reviews highlight how women who had wanted to have further children and were medically able to were persuaded to have hysterectomies and other procedures performed by Mr Hay, which made this no longer possible.

Ms Stevenson said: “I was told I would have eventually needed a hysterectomy, but not at the time I was given it, I could have had the last child I wanted.”

She said nurses had to tell her on discharge what procedure she had received.

Ms Stevenson said: “Now I do whatever I can to avoid Derby Royal. I am absolutely terrified of hospitals because of Daniel Hay.

“They are pretending that people like me, who had poor care before 2015, don’t exist because it would open up the floodgates. I just want them to be honest.”

A 42-year-old woman from Derby, who did not want to be named, had a hysterectomy performed by Mr Hay in 2018. She claimed she had not received any alternative options, tests or examinations.

She said: “I don’t think we are going to get much out of this, this is just paperwork, crossing the Ts and dotting the Is. It will be up to the police investigation to find answers.

“I am not amused that the hospital trust has allowed this to happen for so long.

“They haven’t given us any answers, just an apology, and it is too late for some.

“Most women have had life-changing surgery which cannot be rectified.

“You put your trust in these people and they are supposed to help you.”

A further Mr Hay patient who did not want to be named said: “It would be nice to get answers and get closure eventually, but it is not done with now, not with the police investigation.”

The review puts much of the avoidance of direct harm down to “good fortune”. It states Mr Hay was “well-known” for his “inadequate” consent process.

It details: “Daniel Hay lacked clinical judgement. He took shortcuts in his clinical assessment of patients, and over time, he showed an increased willingness to take risks.

“The support of colleagues and good fortune prevented further harm being caused.”

These shortcuts included not requesting pre-operation scans, not examining patients before operations and not asking for their full family histories, the reviews detail.

Dr Gis Robinson, the trust’s executive chief medical officer, said: “We want to reiterate our unreserved apologies to the women who received care from Mr Hay that was far below the standards expected.

“We also accept that our initial communication and approach about the review was not as compassionate or supportive as it should have been, for which we are truly sorry.

“Following the report we made important changes, with clearer consent procedures and enhanced clinical oversight so any issues with care can be identified more quickly, and improved post-procedure reviews for women.

“We will continue to closely monitor and review these to ensure they are effective and fully integrated, and use our learning to support and inform the next stage of the review.”

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “No arrests have been made – Daniel Hay has been interviewed under caution as part of the enquiries.

“Due to the complex nature of the case enquiries have taken time, however, throughout the investigation we have remained in close contact with those affected and will continue to do so as the investigation continues.”