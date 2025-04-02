Former Derbyshire doctor who may have caused harm to hundreds of women interviewed under caution by police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Derbyshire doctor who may have caused harm to hundreds of women has been interviewed under caution by police while a criminal investigation continues.

Daniel Hay, aged 60, from near Alfreton, was interviewed under caution by Derbyshire police as part of their ongoing investigation into hundreds of medical procedures he carried out at Royal Derby Hospital and Ripley Hospital.

It is alleged that medical procedures carried out by Mr Hay, including major gynaecological operations like hysterectomies, led to hundreds of women suffering harm.

Mr Hay was interviewed under caution by police on Thursday, March 27, and further days of interviews are expected due to the amount of material which needs to be covered, police have detailed in a message to patients who might have been affected, seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

A photo from Daniel Hay's public Facebook page.

An “interview under caution” is a formal police interview with a suspect in a criminal investigation, where the suspect is informed of their right to remain silent and that anything they say can be used as evidence.

The first day of interviews focused on Mr Hay’s training, medical knowledge and his practice, police have detailed.

Derbyshire police have been approached for comment but have not responded as of this article’s publication.

Mr Hay was approached for comment via the Medical Defence Union, which has been representing him for years.

Daniel Hay teaching as part of a basic surgical skills course in February 2019. Images from DELTA Centre.

He has not provided a statement beyond “no comment” since July 2021, when he said: “I apologise to the women affected by the NHS investigation. I am co-operating with the investigation, however, due to my ongoing mental health issues, I ask that you please respect my privacy at this time.”

The police investigation focuses on the potential harm caused to hundreds of women.

An NHS England report had focused on Mr Hay’s practice between 2015 and 2018 and, while it was completed in September 2022, it is currently withheld pending the conclusion of the criminal investigation.

Meanwhile, a review of governance at the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust (UHDB), Mr Hay’s then employer, has also been withheld.

Police have not indicated the timeline of care provided by Mr Hay that they will be assessing.

An interim NHS report in May 2021 detailed evidence of a “surgery-first” approach, with a frequent total absence of documentation about any other medical treatments – short of surgery – being considered.

The report detailed that Mr Hay often failed to explain the ramifications of life-changing operations he recommended before they were carried out.

It said there was “sufficient evidence of a lack of a coherent thought process”.

The interim report detailed “major concern” that 50 women were likely to have been harmed and “some concern” that 69 further women had been harmed as a result of Mr Hay’s care.

Derbyshire police launched their criminal investigation into Mr Hay in September 2022 and in November 2024 produced their first progress update.

They detailed that a team of 15 detectives had reviewed the cases of 42 patients, spoken to 91 witnesses and compiled 1,000 documents.

Meanwhile, seven cases had been submitted to an independent gynaecological expert for review via the Crown Prosecution Service.

Mr Hay stopped all clinical activity at the hospital trust in June 2018, with his colleagues raising concerns in late 2018, but did participate in “a small number of curriculum-based, classroom sessions” based at Royal Derby as late as February 2019.

He relinquished his medical licence in July 2021, meaning he is no longer able to practise medicine, having retired citing mental health concerns in July 2020.