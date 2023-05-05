Former PC Alexander Kerans-Willoughby breached a number of standards of policing conduct and those breaches, cumulatively, amounted to gross misconduct, a misconduct hearing has heard.

The two-day hearing held at Derbyshire police headquarters in Ripley heard allegations – which were found to be proven – that the former cop had deliberately activated blue lights and exceeded the speed limit while driving a police vehicle, despite having no authority to do so.

It also heard how he had failed to properly act on and investigate serious claims made by members of the public involving threats of violence and an alleged sexual offence.

Mr Kerans-Willougby resigned from his role at Derbyshire police in December last year following a number of investigations into his professional conduct. He denied that his actions amounted to gross misconduct.

But the former officer, who worked at the Ascot Drive police station, in Derby, would have been dismissed without notice had he not left his position, an independent panel has found.

David Tyme, legally qualified chair, said that the former PC’s actions had undermined public confidence in policing, his level of culpability in his actions was found to be high and his actions failed to protect the public.

Mr Tyme said that the officer was found to have been dishonest as he deliberately gave false information when interviewed by his sergeant over the driving incident. It was previously heard how Mr Kerans-Willoughby had not completed the mandatory police training required to activate blue lights but did so anyway when attending a job on Manor Road, Derby, in April last year.

Mr Tyme said: “When discussing the incident with his sergeant, the officer denied he had the blue lights activated. The panel concluded the officer was aware of the (driving) restrictions placed by the authority (Derbyshire police). His assertion that he did not activate the emergency lights was not credible.”

The officer in question failed to attend the hearing. Instead, he was represented by a police union representative.

On the first day of the misconduct hearing a video clip was shown of the former PC conducting an investigation into a domestic incident at a house in Derby.

At one point during the incident, a member of the public accuses a woman of pushing him and tells the officer he received threats of violence.