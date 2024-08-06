A former Derbyshire bank could be converted into flats despite concerns that construction may disrupt historic contamination, potentially polluting drinking water.

The former RBS Bank, in Snitterton Road, Matlock, would be converted into 16 flats, through the use of the historic property and the demolition of modern extensions and replacement with a new building.

Derbyshire Dales District Council planners have recommended that the scheme, from Matilda Fraser, should be approved at a meeting on Tuesday, August 13, with councillors making the final decision.

Mrs Fraser is a former director of Oxygen 56, which had previously submitted plans for the site, including two buildings and 22 apartments, but were rejected in 2021 and rebuffed at appeal in 2022.

The former RBS bank in Derwent Way and Snitterton Road, Matlock.

Council planners say the scheme would make use of a vacant building and helps the authority out with its housing land shortage.

However, they detail that due to the cost of the development, the applicant would not be able to provide any affordable homes on-site or give a payment for housing elsewhere, and would not be able to provide any money for open space improvements.

The Environment Agency has objected due to the site’s proximity to an historic landfill and says there is a “high risk of contamination that could be mobilised during construction to pollute controlled waters”.

It writes: “Controlled waters are particularly sensitive in this location because the site is located upon a principal aquifer.

The new plans for the former RBS bank in Snitterton Road, Matlock. Image from James Boon Architects.

“Principal aquifers provide significant quantities of drinking water, and water for business needs.

“They may also support rivers, lakes, and wetlands. There are potentially contaminative land uses surrounding the site, including the Matlock Bus Station and the Cawdor Quarry historic landfill (High Risk) located within 50 metres of the boundary.

“No risk assessment or site investigation has been provided to support the application.”

Council officers recommend the scheme is approved with delegated authority to officials to resolve this objection with the Environment Agency, with the applicant now drawing up the requested assessment.

The new scheme would include 16 flats – six of which would have balconies – a flat “green” roof with wildflowers, foliage and solar panels, along with swift and bat boxes and a permeable driveway aimed at allowing water to seep through into the ground.

It would have 14 parking spaces, down from the current 24 spots, with one chunk of the site already sold off to a neighbour to provide them with a rear parking spot

Water running off the roof would be collected directly into planters on balconies and the ground-floor, with each apartment having “direct access to planting”.

The two-storey extension buildings which would replace the current additions would match the existing footprint and aim to mimic some of the external appearance but in a new modern design.

Council planners, recommending approval, wrote: “The delivery of housing on this allocated site will contribute towards the council meeting its objectively assessed housing needs and bring with it associated social and economic benefits.

“Iit is considered that the proposal has a less than substantial level of harm which can be weighed against the considerable public benefits.

“The main benefit of this scheme is to bring a prominent vacant listed building back into use and the resultant improvements to its setting by way of landscaping and maintenance of the grounds.”

Under council policies, the scheme should have to provide four affordable flats on the site, with additional money to be spent elsewhere, along with £8.256 being owed for improvements to parks, open spaces and allotments in the district.

However, council officers write: “Sufficient evidence has been provided that the scheme would not be viable if 30 per cent affordable dwellings and off-site contributions for public open space are sought as required.”

This is because the cost of payments would bring down the profit of the developer, with a council consultant finding the scheme would not provide enough profit to make the scheme viable – below 15 per cent.

The Georgian Group has not objected to the reuse of the site for apartments but says the scheme is too “intense”, saying it would be “squeezed into a relatively compact and extremely sensitive site” and would “detract both from the setting of the listed building and from the character of the conservation area”.

Matlock Civic Association says the site should provide more parking spaces and says the flat roof should be changed to match rooftops in the area. It says the demolition of the 1950s extension is in the “best interests” of the listed bank building and the surrounding conservation area.