Former Chesterfield Royal Marine commando to take on the ultimate cycling challenge

Former Royal Marine Commando Andy Hibberd from Chesterfield

Andy Hibberd will be taking on the endurance challenge - Lejog CC21, in June 2022 - raising money for Dementia UK and the Royal Marines Charity,

cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats in one continuous, gruelling cycle ride.

This world famous route would normally take between ten and fourteen days, however, Andy is determined to complete this challenge in one continuous ride - which will see him cycling for approximately 50 long and arduous hours.

The journey covers a distance of 874 miles and takes in a 30,000 ft elevation (approximately the same height as Mount Everest). Lejog CC21 was initially scheduled for June this year but has been re-scheduled to June 2022.

Andy said: “Having served in both Iran and Afghanistan, I can be both determined and focused and I’m also familiar with sleep deprivation - however, this does take it to a new level.

"Hopefully it will raise both money and important awareness of these two incredible charities that are both very close to my heart.”

Andy is being sponsored by the following companies

Lords Roofing and Sons Ltd

Team Bootcamp

Middlebrook Transport Ltd

Grinsty Rail

Sheaf Marble

Paint and Bodywork Services Ltd

Buzz Box Fitness

Leading Imagery

If there are any other companies out there who would like to sponsor him or for more information, contact Andy at [email protected]