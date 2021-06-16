Former Chesterfield Royal Marine commando to take on the ultimate cycling challenge
A former Royal Marine commando from Chesterfield is taking on the ultimate cycling challenge for charity.
Andy Hibberd will be taking on the endurance challenge - Lejog CC21, in June 2022 - raising money for Dementia UK and the Royal Marines Charity,
cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats in one continuous, gruelling cycle ride.
This world famous route would normally take between ten and fourteen days, however, Andy is determined to complete this challenge in one continuous ride - which will see him cycling for approximately 50 long and arduous hours.
The journey covers a distance of 874 miles and takes in a 30,000 ft elevation (approximately the same height as Mount Everest). Lejog CC21 was initially scheduled for June this year but has been re-scheduled to June 2022.
Andy said: “Having served in both Iran and Afghanistan, I can be both determined and focused and I’m also familiar with sleep deprivation - however, this does take it to a new level.
"Hopefully it will raise both money and important awareness of these two incredible charities that are both very close to my heart.”
Andy is being sponsored by the following companies
Lords Roofing and Sons Ltd
Team Bootcamp
Middlebrook Transport Ltd
Grinsty Rail
Sheaf Marble
Paint and Bodywork Services Ltd
Buzz Box Fitness
Leading Imagery
If there are any other companies out there who would like to sponsor him or for more information, contact Andy at [email protected]
If anyone would like to make a donation, go to https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/LEJOGCC21