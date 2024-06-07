Former Chesterfield pub landlady felt “sick” when council announced her Derbyshire care home could be closed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former pub landlady said she felt “sick” and as if a “dark cloud hung over the place” when a Derbyshire council announced her care home could be closed.

Mary Biggin, aged 89, used to run the Victoria Inn and Red Lion, in Chesterfield, along with three further pubs in Sheffield and has been living in The Grange Care Home in Eckington since June 2023.

Now she faces losing her home due to plans from Derbyshire County Council to close the facility, alongside either eight or 10 others in order to cut costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary, a mother of three who has four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, asked about her reaction to news of the potential closure, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), said: “I felt sick. It is as if a dark cloud is hanging over the place now. Other residents feel the same way and we don’t want to go somewhere else.

Left to right: Janet Pearson, Mary Biggin and Dianne Franks in The Grange Care Home in Eckington.

“If some of the residents here were moved somewhere else it would kill them. I know it would. I feel emotional just talking about it.

“They will not get me out of here easily.”

Mary, who lived in Chesterfield before she moved into The Grange, said one day she was handed a letter detailing the potential closure from the county council by a member of staff and quickly became upset.

Staff noticed this and asked what was up and she said “read this”, handing them the letter, and finding that staff did not know about the potential closure and the risk of redundancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary said some residents needed to have letters read out to them due to their capacity or sight impairment, leaving staff finding out about their potential job loss and the closure of the home as they read the letter aloud to the residents.

Her two daughters said their mother had been visibly happier since moving into The Grange but that news of its potential closure had already had a negative impact.

Mary’s younger daughter Dianne Franks, aged 64, a former nurse manager who lives in Chesterfield, said The Grange had not been used to its full potential for some time with some parts, including rehabilitation services for people heading home from hospital, no longer funded.

The plans to close The Grange are a “foregone conclusion” she says, paved by years of peeling back services and amidst a social care crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said her mother had been in The Grange twice following falls which left her hospitalised and her experiences then convinced her that it was the care home for her.

Dianne said she had started the process of looking at private homes, should The Grange be closed, contacting 13 in total but finding six had available beds but for people with learning disabilities and others focusing on dementia and mental health conditions.

She said a petition started by relatives of 11 residents of The Grange has already reached more than 840 signatures.

Dianne dubbed the potential closure a “false economy”, saying: “At the end of the day when the money from mum’s bungalow runs out the cost of her care will fall back on the council.

“The cost implication has not been thought out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said the announcement of a General Election was directly impacting on the ongoing consultation into the potential closure, with MPs formally out of office and not able to lobby or direct queries and concerns.

Dianne said the consultation should be extended or re-run to cater for the impact of the General Election.

Yesterday (Thursday, June 6) she received a response from the county council saying it had considered her request but found the General Election would not have a negative impact.

Mary’s older daughter Janet Pearson, aged 70, a former HR manager, also living in Chesterfield, said: “I was devastated when I found out (about the potential closure), especially when there is no third option, we are on both lists for closures, the one for nine homes and one for 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had carers visiting mum several times a day and others several times a week but she was alone at night and periods of the day. She had an alarm that she wore and there were countless times where she fell at 2am or 3am.

“It was her who made the final decision to move into a care home and it was a weight off our shoulders.

“We are now going to be fighting this not just for mum but for all of the residents.

“I feel like they are being chucked out on the street like rubbish. We are not going out without a fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would be a loss to the community. People called The Grange the jewel in the crown.”

A county council spokesperson said: “We’d like to reassure everyone that no decisions will be made until we hear everyone’s views during the public consultation and we would urge everyone to have their say.

“The decision to run the consultation for 12 weeks is to give people plenty of time to take part and there are no plans to extend it. We’d encourage everyone, both directly affected or with a wider interest, to give us their views.

“It’s open until August 7 and there are lots of ways for people to take part, including drop-in sessions at libraries, by filling in a questionnaire or attending online meetings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our staff are also supporting our residents to give their views.

“We understand this is an unsettling time for residents, families and carers but any decision about the future of our care homes would be made only after the consultation has concluded and nothing will be decided until we hear from everyone.

“With a growing number of people in Derbyshire living with dementia, we need to focus our resources on having the right options to support them and their carers, which would give us the resources needed to meet demand while ensuring we are sustainable so we can continue to support people who need us most.”