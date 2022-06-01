Former Bakewell school student honoured with CBE for services to education

Frances Wadsworth, who began her own learning at Baslow St Anne’s Primary School, currently holds two ministerial appointments: deputy further education commissioner for England and deputy chair of exams regulator Ofqual.

She said: “I am very proud to have been nominated for this honour.

“Working with college leaders and boards to improve the quality of education, through strengthened leadership and governance has been very fulfilling.”

Frances Wadsworth has made a huge impact on the education sector since leaving Lady Manners School.

Following a 30-year career in further education, Frances was appointed deputy commissioner in 2018, a role supporting more than 40 colleges all over England, and served as interim commissioner for a period in 2021.

She said: “Serving in the further education commissioner team is a rewarding endeavour.

“The opportunity and responsibility to provide advice and support for college improvement in this important sector is an absolute privilege.”

Recalling the lessons which set her on her way, she said: “I attended Lady Manners Sixth Form for my A-Levels. I thoroughly enjoyed my time there.

“It’s an excellent school and was a great springboard for my further learning and future career.”

Frances still has family Baslow, but after leaving Lady Manners she went on to study English and philosophy at university and began a career in retail management before retaining as a teacher.

She said: “I knew I needed a more personally fulfilling profession, and I have not been disappointed.

“The impact of a well-run further education college on students’ lives and the communities it serves is immense, and the personal satisfaction in leading a good college is incomparable.”

Hers career also included a spell attached to the British Embassy in Washington DC, while working with the British Council, and several senior appointments in further education leadership, including extended periods at colleges in Croydon and East Surrey.