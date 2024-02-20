Former aircraft engineer on cloud nine after landing £27k "David Beckham watch"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adrian Smith, who has been looking to buy himself a new expensive watch, was made up when BOTB presenter Christian Williams surprised him with a video call to tell him he had won a new Rolex Yacht-Master 40.

“I have never won anything so this is wonderful news,” said the One Day Special Competition winner.

The Rolex Yacht-Master is renowned for its elegant design and is a favourite of sporting legends David Beckham and Roger Federer.

Winner Adrian Smith with BOTB presenter Christian Williams

Adrian, who lives in Swadlincote, said: “Since the invention of phones people have stopped wearing watches, but I still enjoy it and admire the work that goes into making them. I wish I had the skills to make something like that.

“I was looking at buying either a Breitling or Rolex so this has come at a really good time.

“The Rolex Yacht-Master 40 is a really nice model and I’ll be wearing it every day.”

The 64-year-old served in the RAF for 12 years and worked on aircraft such as the Hercules, Buccaneer, Hawk, Hunter and Tornado.

“My friend has just bought an old aircraft which is currently in bits and I’m going to help him rebuild it,” he added.

Christian said: “A massive congratulations to Adrian for winning this stunning watch.

“I know he has also entered our Dream Car Competition to win an Aston Martin so fingers crossed I’ll be surprising him again soon with some more good news.”

BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize. Winners have bagged Rolex watches, holidays and motorhomes in recent months.

BOTB was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999 and has given away a whopping £64m-worth of cars so far.