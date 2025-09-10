Forever home wanted for two Patterdale terriers under care of Chesterfield RSPCA

By Gay Bolton
Published 10th Sep 2025, 13:34 BST
Two Patterdale terriers under the care of Chesterfield RSPCA workers are looking for a forever home.

Lucky, a male, and Flossie, a female, are both seven years old and are seeking an adult-only household where they can be rehomed together.

A shih-tzu and a Border collie are among other recent arrivals at the animal welfare charity’s shelter on Spital Lane.

To register your interest in adopting a dog, go to https://chesterfield-rspca.org.uk/dogs

Patterdale terriers Lucky and Flossie can be left alone for short periods and would prefer to be the only pets in the home.

1. Lucky and Flossie

Hilda is a nine-year-old shih-tzu who is young at heart and always on the go. She is stranger friendly, loves lots of fuss and attention and would benefit from some basic training. Hilda could live with children of secondary school age, maybe with another dog but not in a household that has a cat.

2. Hilda

Jess is a one-year-old Border collie, who is looking an experienced owner with a quiet set-up at home. She was brought into the care of the RSPCA after living in very cramped conditions with multiple other dogs. Currently a timid girl, Jess gains confidence through spending time with other dogs and would definitely benefit from a home where she isn't the only dog.

3. Jess

Megan is a six-year-old spaniel and shih-tzu crossbreed. She loves cuddles, is comfortable around strangers and walks nicely on a lead. Megan has an ongoing medical condition. Capable of being left alone for short periods, Megan could live with children of secondary school age and possibly with another dog but not with a cat.

4. Megan

