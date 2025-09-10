Lucky, a male, and Flossie, a female, are both seven years old and are seeking an adult-only household where they can be rehomed together.
A shih-tzu and a Border collie are among other recent arrivals at the animal welfare charity’s shelter on Spital Lane.
1. Lucky and Flossie
Patterdale terriers Lucky and Flossie can be left alone for short periods and would prefer to be the only pets in the home. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
2. Hilda
Hilda is a nine-year-old shih-tzu who is young at heart and always on the go. She is stranger friendly, loves lots of fuss and attention and would benefit from some basic training. Hilda could live with children of secondary school age, maybe with another dog but not in a household that has a cat. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
3. Jess
Jess is a one-year-old Border collie, who is looking an experienced owner with a quiet set-up at home. She was brought into the care of the RSPCA after living in very cramped conditions with multiple other dogs. Currently a timid girl, Jess gains confidence through spending time with other dogs and would definitely benefit from a home where she isn't the only dog. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
4. Megan
Megan is a six-year-old spaniel and shih-tzu crossbreed. She loves cuddles, is comfortable around strangers and walks nicely on a lead. Megan has an ongoing medical condition. Capable of being left alone for short periods, Megan could live with children of secondary school age and possibly with another dog but not with a cat. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA