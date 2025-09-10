3 . Jess

Jess is a one-year-old Border collie, who is looking an experienced owner with a quiet set-up at home. She was brought into the care of the RSPCA after living in very cramped conditions with multiple other dogs. Currently a timid girl, Jess gains confidence through spending time with other dogs and would definitely benefit from a home where she isn't the only dog. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA