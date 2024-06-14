Football memories: 25 photos show football fans in Derbyshire over the years including Chesterfield, Matlock and Ripley

Football fans across the country will be settling down at home or heading out to watch Gareth Southgate's side play their first game in the tournament against Serbia.
We have pulled together some football memories from over the years, including fundraisers, former team lineups, school leagues and fans watching England.
1. Football fans
Fans in Chesterfield watch the England v Germany game at the Spotted Frog in 2021. Ashleigh McMahon, Laura Fos-Farr, Grace Dowding, Sophie Bradbury, Lydia Ibbotson and Hannah Essam. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Juniors Football tournament
Action from the match between Brampton Boys(all blue) and Matlock Vipers Madrid(purple and black) at the Matlock Juniors Football tournament, Cavendish Fields, 2008. Photo: Paul Robinson
3. Hasland Community Football award
Hasland Community Football award, in 2010. Photo: BWJ
4. Chesterfield Football Team
Chesterfield Football Team 1961-62. Photo: P Turton Chesterfield