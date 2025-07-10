A football fundraiser in memory of a Tideswell teen who died in May will be a way for friends and loved ones to celebrate his life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is taking place at the home of Buxton FC at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium on Sunday July 20 with play kicking off at 1pm and is being organised by Luca’s cousin Mckenzie Bennett.

He said: “It’s been a very tough couple of months and it's still a tough time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Luca was only young, he had a job and lots of friends and when we had his funeral the service was packed.

Football game in memory of High Peak teen Luca Bennett will be ‘celebration of his life’ says cousin and organiser McKenzie Bennett.

“It was great to see so many people coming together to show his family some love.

“That’s what I want to do this time.

“The match will be a week before his 19th birthday and we want people to come and join the celebration of his life.”

Luca Bennett, 18, died after sustaining serious injuries from a car accident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teenager played football for Tideswell so the match will be his Tideswell team against his friends and family.

The match is being played at the Silverlands as he had previously been part of the club’s academy course.

MacKenzie, 21, said: “It’s going to be a great day.

“As well as the match we also have got some signed England and Premier League shirts we will be auctioning off.

“Taylor Harwood-Bellis has personally signed an England football shirt and a brand new pair of football boots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also have a signed framed AC Milan shirt from Rui Costa.”

The bar will be open and hot food will be served and there will be a cake stall and a raffle on the day where lots of local businesses have donated prizes including restaurant vouchers and a two night stay in a cottage in Monyash.

All the money raised will be split between Lane End Farm Trust which works with disadvantaged children and young people, helping them build confidence and connect with nature.

Mackenzie said: “Luca loved being outdoors, animals, and was an apprentice joiner so it seemed like a good choice.” The other half of the money will go towards a memorial bench and headstone for the teen.

To donate visit gofund.me/ed3c72e0