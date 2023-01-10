Football clubs pay tribute to Derbyshire football player, 21, who died in car crash

Bakewell Town FC footballer Kyle Shimwell, 21, died after the crash on Saturday, January 7.

The incident happened at around 12.30am when a Fiat 500 travelling along King Street, in Bakewell, collided with the front of a shop.

Kyle who was a front seat passenger suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, where he sadly died on January 9.

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and driving over the limit for alcohol. She has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Kyle was a player of the Bakewell Town Development Team.

On Twitter Chesterfield Ladies FC said: “Everyone at the club sends their condolences to Kyle’s family and friends. Awful news.”

Wirksworth Ivanhoe FC added: “Thought with all friends, family and everyone involved at Bakewell Town FC”

Alfreton Town FC said: “Awful news. So sorry to read this. Thoughts with his family, friends and everyone at the club at this sad time.”

Worksop Town FC commented: “Worksop Town Football Club sends our deepest condolences to everyone at Bakewell Town.”

Buxton Football Club said: “Our thoughts are with Kyle’s family, friends and all at Bakewell Town FC at this very difficult time.”

Sheffield FC Development added: “Sending sincere condolences to the family, teammates, and friends of Kyle Shimwell, taken too early, R I P Kyle.”

